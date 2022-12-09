Why the cricket in Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro is not called Japie





There are many differences between Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and the Disney versions of the story, including the cricket character’s name being Sebastian, not Jiminy. Del Toro’s adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio, which he created for Netflix with co-director Mark Gustafson, depicts the story of the titular wooden boy puppet using stop-motion animation for aesthetic and metaphorical purposes. The film also takes liberties with the classic story to highlight larger personal and political themes that were particularly important to del Toro. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY In addition, the talking cricket character, iconically known as Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s 1940 animated classic and the studio’s 2022 live-action remake, was renamed for the Netflix version of Pinocchio which he has never had before. The character, voiced by Ewan McGregor, is named Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s retelling of the story. Sebastian narrates the film, which follows the magically aware puppet Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) as he seeks the love of his creator, Geppetto (David Bradley), rises to fame with a traveling circus and navigates life in 1930s fascist Italy . Related: Why Netflix and Disney Both Made Pinocchio Movies in 2022

Pinocchio’s original cricket was not named Jiminy One reason why the talking cricket in Netflix’s stop motion animated version Pinocchio not being called Jiminy is likely due to Disney’s trademarking of that character name. However, it wouldn’t make much sense for Guillermo del Toro’s version of either Pinocchio to use the name because Carlo Collodi didn’t give the cricket that name in his original story. It is only associated with the Disney adaptations and other media produced by the studio. In Collodi’s 1883 children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, the character is simply referred to as the Talking Cricket. That’s no fun, though, so del Toro and co-writer Patrick McHale named their version Sebastian J. Cricket. It also makes sense that the cricket is in Netflix Pinocchio has a unique new name because of its other differences from the original story. In Collodis The Adventures of Pinocchio and its more faithful adaptations, the Talking Cricket is killed by Pinocchio with a hammer, but comes back as a ghost to continue advising the title character. Guillermo del Toro, who is known for horror, has admitted that he almost killed Sebastian J. Cricket in the beginning of the movie, but decided not to. There’s a moment in his Pinocchio where, however, the wooden boy traps Sebastian with a hammer, and this is certainly a nod to the murder from the book. How Sebastian by Guillermo del Toro pays tribute to Jiminy Cricket Despite not sharing a name with Disney’s version of the Talking Cricket, the Sebastian character seems to pay homage to Jiminy. Could Sebastian J. Cricket’s full name be Sebastian Jiminy Cricket? It is widely believed without confirmation that the J in the character’s name is a direct reference to Jiminy (the first name could also be a nod to Ariel’s moral advisor, Sebastian, in The little Mermaid, but that’s more of a stretch). Sebastian in Guillermo del Toro Pinocchio is also similar to Jiminy Cricket in that he is the film’s narrator, and he sings a memorable song at the end and over the credits. More: Netflix’s Pinocchio has a MUCH better Rotten Tomatoes score than Disney’s

