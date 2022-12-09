Purdue football could prioritize Todd Monken in its head coaching search

ATHENS Todd Monken, Georgia Offensive Coordinator, Wants To Be College Head Coach Again? According to a source close to DawgNation and a recent ESPN report, Purdue football could be calling soon, if not already.

The Boilermakers position would be an excellent fit for 56-year-old Monken, both in terms of the likelihood of immediate success and the parameters and personality of the job. RELATED: Georgia has top rated player in CFB in Jalen Carter, tops NFL draft big board Former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm left the Big Ten West Division champions Thursday to take the head coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater, where he will earn between $5 million and $5.5 million a year in a new six-year deal. Brohm made $4.8 million a year at Purdue by 2021, along with incentives that made his deal one of the top 10 in college football according to an Indianapolis Star report. Monken was head coach at Southern Miss from 2013-2015, took over a program that was winless in 2012 and improved the Golden Eagles from 1-11 to 3-9 and 9-5 before resigning to take over as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. Monken’s offensive magic led Southern Miss to rank in the top 20 in scoring, passing, and total offense in his final season.

If Monken wants to be head coach again, Purdue is about as good at a Power 5 opportunity as he’s likely to find. If not, Monken can finish these potential Georgia national football championships and take a look at the return of the 2023 schedule for another 12-0 regular season. The process for Purdue to find its coach or for Monken to renegotiate another raise and stay in Georgia will happen quickly with early signing day fast approaching and NCAA portal action ablaze. Returning to UGA is a very attractive option for Monken as he is already the highest paid assistant in the country with a No. 1 program that is at the top of the college football world with no signs of slowing down. RELATED: Todd Monken is deservedly the highest paid assistant coach in college football Monken has proven he can win in a variety of ways with different types of quarterbacks during his three years as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.

Stetson Bennett heads to New York this weekend, the first UGA player since 1992 to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist, second in the SEC with 3,425 yards passing. Bennett has pulled it off in a different way than last season, when he relied more on play-action shot-plays for big chunks of yardage after taking over from an injured JT Daniels. Monken built this season’s offense around Bennett’s talents and his primary weapons, leading to a greater number of shorter passes with a higher percentage to the backs and tight ends. Bennett took advantage of targets like Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers and NFL prospect Darnell Washington on tight end and versatile back Kenny McIntosh, the first UGA player with more than 600 yards rushing and 400 yards receiving in a season since Todd Gurley in 2014. Daniels was Monken’s hand-picked choice from the portal, and that version of UGA Attack – a Pro Style Spread featuring Air Raid concepts – delivered a 7-0 run with a program-record QB rating of 178.5 in 2020. A Purdue source who said Monken ticks a lot of boxes recently asked how to define Monken’s attack, and the answer was and is: whatever it takes, depending on his talent, depending on his opponent.

In addition to his ingenious scheduling and play-calling, Monken arms his quarterbacks to play the game in real time, adapting to pre-snap defensive alignments and movement. Bennett said there’s a lot of hard work and careful planning behind that flexibility at the line of scrimmage. It’s his ability to be so anal about the details, good lord, he’s intense, but I love it, Bennett said. That’s how you execute an attack: the timing, zone and spacing. It’s all about those little details that you miss if you don’t know the game. RELATED: Stetson Bennett understands, responds to harsh coaching

Kirby Smart would be least surprised to see Monken or any of his other coaches get career advancement opportunities. Smart learned in Alabama that this is a way of life when a program succeeds with the elite under the guidance of a great coach. Smart himself cemented himself as a College Football Hall of Fame coach on the first ballot with his back-to-back 8-0 SEC seasons, joining Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier as the only coaches to accomplish the feat . There is ample evidence that coaches who have worked under Smart can find success elsewhere, with former Georgia assistants Sam Pittman, Dan Lanning, Mel Tucker and Shane Beamer all having successfully run other Power 5 programs. And should Monken leave, veteran coordinators Mike Bobo (age 48) and Bryan McClendon (38) are already on staff, Bobo as analyst and McClendon as pass-game coordinator and receivers coach.

