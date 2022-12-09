University of North Texas





DENTON, Texas (Dec 9, 2022) The North Texas women’s tennis team was strengthened as head coach on Friday Sujay Lama has announced the addition of Zoran Korac Jr. to his staff as a volunteer assistant coach. (Dec 9, 2022) The North Texas women’s tennis team was strengthened as head coach on Fridayhas announced the addition of Zoran Korac Jr. to his staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Korac Jr. comes to UNT after working as a tennis coach at the OT Tennis Academy in Frisco, Texas. He brings a multitude of talent to the table as he has been an instructor on the junior circuit in both California and Texas since 2006. “We are lucky that Coach Z will join our staff,” says head coach Sujay Lama said. “He brings a wealth of experience as an experienced player and coach who performs well. Having a different set of eyes will be extremely helpful in training, but especially during our games. What really stood out in the process of getting to know Coach Z , was his love and passion for the game and parenting two amazing daughters.” Before joining OT Tennis Academy, Korac Jr. head coach at Sage Hill High School in Newport Coast, California, and has also served as an assistant at Irvine Valley College and Portola High School in California. At IVC, Korac helped the Lasers achieve a stellar 40-2 overall record in two seasons and win back-to-back CCCAA State Dual Team Men’s Tennis championships. “I am extremely excited and honored to be part of the North Texas women’s tennis coaching staff,” said Korac. “I look forward to sharing my experience, knowledge and competitive passion with the Mean Green Tennis team.” A 2005 UC Irvine graduate, Korac played online singles for the Anteaters. He also spent the 2000-2002 seasons at Orange Coast College where he was the No. 2 ranked player in California at OCC. Born and raised in San Marino, California, he was a standout player at San Marino High where he helped the Titans win four straight CIF titles. In 1998, San Marino was ranked No. 1 in the nation for high school tennis.

