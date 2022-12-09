Women’s Ice Hockey: Norwich will host four top 10 opponents





NORTH FIELD, Vt.- This weekend, four of the top ten programs in Division III Women’s Ice Hockey will battle it out at Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Arena for the 12e Annual East-West Classic sponsored by Northfield Savings Bank. Throughout the tournament’s history, the winners of recent years have continued to make runs to the Frozen Four, with many appearing in the National Championship Game alongside several National Champions. The champions of the last ten tournaments are the two schools that face each other in the opening game. On December 10 at 4 p.m., fourth-ranked Plattsburgh State (9-2-0, 7-1-0) will take on eighth-ranked Elmira (9-2-0, 8-0-0). The last time these two teams met was a decisive 7-0 victory for the Cardinals on November 27 in the consolation game of the Cardinal/Panther Classic. History is on Plattsburgh State’s side by having won six of the nine East-West Classics they have competed in, including the last two tournaments. After a strong start to the season, the Cardinals enter their last four games 2-2 with wins against Elmira and 15e ranked Oswego State. However, a notable loss to SUNY Cortland on December 2 broke their 74-game Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) conference win streak. Plattsburgh State also comes in with seven players averaging a point per game or better, the most of the four contenders. The three times the Cardinals failed to win the East-West Classic, the Soaring Eagles emerged victorious, most recently in 2019 at Plattsburgh State’s expense. Elmira also split their last four games, leaving the Cardinal/Panther Classic winless thanks to losses to Plattsburgh State and Middlebury, the top-ranked team in the country at the time. The Soaring Eagles got back on the winning track as they returned to New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) play with wins over Castleton and Plymouth State. Elmira’s backbone is second-year goaltender Leonie-Louise Kuehberger (Hingham, Massachusetts) who leads the NEHC in Goals Against Average (1.16), in addition to third in Save Percentage (.935), and has five shutouts in ten starts this season. The back-end of Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 7pm in which Norwich in fifth place (7-2-0, 6-0-0) will play host to third place Adrian (9-0-0, 4 -0-0). Last year’s East-West Classic was the last time these two squads battled, a 4–2 win for the Cadets, Norwich’s third win in three all-time encounters with the Bulldogs. Despite hosting the annual event, Norwich have never won the tournament with their best result from last season when the Cadets finished second. Norwich have won three of their last four games with the only blemish being a 3-0 defeat to Trinity (Conn.). On that stretch, Norwich outscored their opponents by a combined score of 20-3, led by a senior striker Micah the Baptist (Ottawa, op.) a total of seven goals and three assists. Baptiste’s throw gives her 13 goals during the season, the highest total of any contestant. Her counterpart Ann-Frederick Guay (St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Que.) scored four goals and five assists in the same four-game stretch. Guay’s nine points over the past week gives her 21 points in nine games, which is the tournament’s highest total, and moves her four points away from joining the 100-point club. This year’s edition of the East-West Classic marks the seventh appearance for Adrian, where they finished second three times. This time, the Bulldogs put their undefeated record on the line. Saturday night will be their first game since Thanksgiving weekend, when Adrian defeated Chatham 6-1 on November 26, not facing a ranked opponent since beating Oswego State to open their season. Most notable for the Bulldogs is the senior goaltender Sophie Goldberg (Newtown, Pennsylvania) who has a .43 Goals Against Average, to go with a .976 Save Percentage, and four shutouts. The winners of these two matchups will battle each other for the Championship on Sunday, December 11 at 4:00 PM after the consolation game scheduled for 1:00 PM.

