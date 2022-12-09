Rosary HS wins U-17 table tennis c’ship





Photo credits: the Goan PANAJI

The Rosary High School Cujira has won the U-17 Boys State Table Tennis Championship. The team of Aaron Farias, Akshan Lawande, Sai Bharne, Ferdinand Harvalkar and Mehul Salkar was coached by PE teachers Nikesh and Heramb. CAC Cansaulim drub St Anthony’s 4-0

MARGAO: CAC Cansaulim defeated St Anthonys SC of Colva 4-0 to take part in the quarter finals of the Martins Cup inter-village football tournament hosted by Betalbatim SC at Betalbatim Panchayat ground on Friday. Agnelo DSouza scored a brilliant hat-trick, scoring in the 12th, 23rd and 60th minutes, while Elvino Fernandes added one goal to the team in the 30th minute. Agnelo DSouza was named Man of the match. Fatorda veterans move into the semifinals

MARGAO: Fatorda Veterans defeated Vasco Veterans 4-2 to take part in the semi-finals of the Parra Veterans Cup football tournament to be played at PVC ground in Parra on Friday. Francis Andrade scored a hat-trick while Vincent Barbosa scored one goal for Fatorda Veterans. Franky Fernandes and Augustino Rodrigues were the goalscorers for Vasco Veterans. Queens CCC speed chess tournament from December 18

PANAJI: Queens Chess and Cultural Club under the auspices of TTCA and Goa Ad Hoc Chess Committee will hold its annual All Goa Liberation Cup Rapid Open Chess Tournament from December 18-19 at Dr KB Hedgewar School, Cujira. Prizes worth Rs 35,000 and 45 trophies are at stake in the prestigious chess tournament held annually to mark the Goa Liberation Day. IM Nitish Belurkar, Tanvi Hadkonkar, WCM Gunjal Chopdekar, Suyan Belurkar, Joy Kakodkar, Ekka Aniket and Love Kakodkar are among the players who confirmed their participation in the nine-round tournament. The entry fee is Rs 250. All players get a free lunch. Those interested can contact Sarika Chopdekar (9423316210), Vishalakshi Shetty (9421194519), Sunetra Dagare (9403214251), Teja Hadkonkar (9923666641) or Renuka Hawal (8329370159). Screen trials at Taleigao

PANAJI: The Goa Fencing Association will organize selection competitions to choose fencers from 3.30pm on December 10 at Durgawadi Panchayat Ground Taleigao, Panaji. Those interested can report to the venue and contact the coach, Deepak Singh Rajput (8668505629 / 9545439041). The trials are to select the fencers of the state to compete in the 24th Sub-Junior (U-14) National Fencing Championship, held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi, Ernakulam, Kerala from 10-13 January. The fencers must wear personal fencing swords, headgear and other related fencing clothing/kit.

