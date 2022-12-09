Racism in cricket: England and Wales Cricket Board assessed 208 cases of discrimination in 2021





Emotional Rafiq tells MPs about racism in Yorkshire The England and Wales Cricket Board assessed more than 200 complaints of alleged discrimination in 2021. The ECB made 12 commitments external link to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, and has progress updates published external link . It said a new system for dealing with discrimination complaints “has taken longer than expected”. Still, it said it received 208 complaints last year, all of which have now been reviewed. There were 36 separate cases – some with multiple allegations – in recreational cricket referred for further investigation. Of these, 12 are still under investigation, while 24 have been completed. It involved 65 allegations of discrimination, 14 of which were upheld during the investigative process – 47 unfounded and six withdrawn or undetermined. The figures come after the ECB pledged to take a “standardised approach” to whistleblowing in cricket and create a “better culture of reporting and complaints management” that will be managed by a new anti-discrimination unit. The ECB said the “complete delivery” of the unit “has taken longer than expected”, but a director has been appointed and “the implementation plan is being finalized”. The ECB expects the first phase of the implementation plan to be operational by the end of December 2022, followed by phase two in spring 2023. There will be another DCMS session on racism in cricket for MPs on Tuesday. Last month, disciplinary proceedings against Yorkshire and seven persons postponed to next year. The ECB also pledged to continue anti-discrimination training and around 4,500 people will have completed the training by 2022, including 97% of ECB staff. Locker room culture was assessed for 30 teams in the men’s and women’s domestic competitions, as well as England women’s, England men’s whiteball and handicap teams. The final session will be held with the England men’s red ball team before the end of 2022. The percentage of boys and girls from ethnically diverse backgrounds in youth academy has increased, as has ethnic diversity on club boards (from 5% to 17%), while the representation of women on boards has tripled (11% to 33%). Female cricket on the rise Following the success of Women’s Hundred and the England national team, the ECB announced that the number of clubs providing opportunities for women and girls to play has increased by 12% since 2019 (to 1,050 in total), while there has been a 75% increase in the number of women’s and girls’ teams (3,586). Since 2019, attendance at England women’s matches has increased by 54% and the number of female ticket buyers for the Hundred has risen from 21% to 28%. Elsewhere, free cricket is played at an additional 300 schools in lower socio-economic areas, along with an additional 200 special education schools, while 104 clubs regularly provide cricket for the disabled, up from 36 in 2020. One of the ECB’s programs to increase ethnic diversity in cricket is called Dream Big, which is co-funded by Sport England and has seen 2,109 South Asian women volunteer as role models at grassroots level, while 33% of participants in coaching courses from the ECB from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

