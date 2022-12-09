Sports
Norman Joseph steps down as head football coach of McGill-Toolens after 2 seasons
For the second time in three years, McGill-Toolen is looking for a new head football coach.
The school announced Friday morning that Norman Joseph was stepping down from his position, though Joseph said it was not his decision.
I heard it yesterday, he said. I got no reason.
Joseph was hired to replace Earnest Hill after the 2020 season. He went 7-5 his first year and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Yellow Jackets were 5-5 last season. They didn’t make the playoffs.
Coach Joseph is a man of true Christian character, McGill-Toolen president Bry Shields said in a press release. We appreciate his commitment to our school and wish him well in his future endeavours.
We believe now is the time for our football program to move forward under new leadership. That is why we will immediately start looking for the best person to guide our players to success on and off the playing field.
A disappointed Joseph said he spoke to the team on Friday morning.
Many good things happened, he said ALREADY. com. What people don’t see is the foundation being built. They only see the final product. It’s like a house. No one knows what the foundation is like. All they see is the beautiful structure when it’s done. We were building a very solid foundation at McGill-Toolen.
Joseph spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Catholic High in Baton Rouge, La., before accepting the job at McGill. Born in Vicksburg, Miss., Joseph played college football at Mississippi State and has spent most of his career coaching college football. He was head coach at Belhaven (1998-2000), Louisiana College (2004), and Mississippi College (2005-2013). He started the program at Belhaven.
Joseph was also an offensive coordinator at Northeast Louisiana, Southern Miss, San Jose State, Midwestern State, and Southeastern University. He said on Friday that he hopes he is not done coaching yet.
I don’t feel like I’m done, he said. There’s still a lot of coaching left in me, a lot of mentoring and shaping lives and winning ball games. Before you win ball games, you need to get those other things right. Last year we were very young, very young.
If there’s a program out there that wants someone with class and integrity to properly coach and discipline men, I’d love to hear about it.
In addition to fielding a young team in the tough Class 6A, Region 1 this season, Joseph also had five starting quarterbacks in his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.
McGill was 4-2 in six games this fall before losing three of the last four games. Those losses fell to state champion Saraland, semifinalist Theodore, and eternal Spanish Fort.
OTHER COACHING NEWS
Barnett hired at New Brockton
Former Citronelle head coach Jason Barnett was officially hired Thursday night at New Brockton.
Barnett replaces Zack Holmes, who went 0-10 as head coach in 2022 and 10-29 overall in four seasons.
Barnett was 20-31 in five years with Citronelle.
Noles resigns from Westbrook Christian
Drew Noles has stepped down as head coach at Westbrook Christian in Gadsden.
Noles went 27-17 in four years of school.
He took the team to the Class 2A play-offs twice.
The Warriors were 5-5 in 2022.
Hillcrest-Evergreen hires Justin Nared
Hillcrest-Evergreen has hired former Foley and Spanish Fort assistant coach Justin Nared as head coach.
Nared succeeds Harry Crum, who took over as interim coach in 2022 after Mike Dean stepped down for medical reasons in August.
The Jaguars went 4-6, losing their last three games to Excel, Cottage Hill and Daphne.
I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to lead my alma mater, Nared said. It is special to me because it is my home and where most of my family still live. I can’t wait to get involved in the community again and really develop our student-athletes into winners and champions both on and off the field.
