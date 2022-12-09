Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2022 NHL Regular Season News: 9/12/22





This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. BLACKHAWKS Game time adjusted for Blackhawks, Blue Jackets Game on December 31 (NHL) What I hear about Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trades and more (The Athletic) Reichel transferred to Rockford (NHL) RECAPS: Devils 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun times) Lukas Reichel recalled from Rockford (SCH) Soderblom remains a bright spot despite Blackhawk’s terrible season (The Athletic) RECAPS: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun times) Can Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin reunite on the New York Rangers? (The athletic) In the young stallion Arvid Soderblom, Blackhawks goalkeeper Jimmy Waite sees what Corey Crawford (Sun times) Blackhawks recall Stauber from Rockford (NHL) RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Rangers 2 (SCH) (Sun times) (Stand) Blackhawks recall Mitchell, place Tinordi on IR (NHL) Toews takes responsibility for double squeezes against Oilers (Sun times) Khaira is playing his best hockey since joining the Blackhawks, barring one foul (Sun times) McDavid, Draisaitl a reminder of what the Blackhawks play for (The Athletic) Jack Johnson On Leading Hawks In Ice Age: My Body Feels Great (NBC SportsChicago) Europe outlook update, 11/30: Riku Tohila warms up in Finland (SCH) NCAA prospect update, 11/30: Commesso returns to excellence for Boston (SCH) NHL GAME OVERVIEW Capitals 4, Flyers 1 (NHL) Sabers 9, Blue Coats 4 (NHL) Flames 5, Wild 3 (NHL) Bruins 4, Avalanche 0 (NHL) Oilers 8, Coyotes 2 (NHL) Rangers 5, Golden Knights 1 (NHL) Canucks 6, Sharks 5 (NHL) NHL NEWS Pietrangelo indefinitely out for Golden Knights due to family illness (NHL) MacKinnon out for four weeks for Avalanche with upper body injury (NHL) Carey Price got into trouble, but the Canadiens did nothing to help him (The Athletic) NHL Power Rankings Find Eastern Teams in Top Three (The Athletic) Blue Jackets Jakub Voracek could be out for a season due to concussion (NHL) Marner’s point streak sets record for Maple Leafs (The Athletic) Demko out for six weeks for Canucks with lower body injury (NHL) Who’s bidding on the Senators? What I’m hearing about the sale, from the arena deal to Ryan Reynolds (The Athletic) Steven Stamkos scores 1,000 points (ESPN) Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract deal (The Athletic) Kings send Petersen to AHL Ontario after goaltender clears waivers (ESPN) Letang off indefinitely after stroke (NHL) Lightnings Maroon mocks, donates to charity (ESPN) Watching the World Cup with Brendan Perlini, one of England’s top hockey players (The Athletic) Coyotes arena plan moves to public vote (NHL) HOCKEY WORLD Marie-Philip Poulin named Canadian Athlete of the Year (The Athletic) (CBC) Team USA, Canada announce rosters for World Junior Classic, including Korchinski, Allan (NHL) (The athletic) Hockey Canada officials issued 512 penalties for discrimination-related violations during the 2021-22 season (The Athletic) Hockey Canada reports tip of iceberg for homophobia in sports, says former player (CBC) Inside the Kraken’s Record-Breaking Women’s Hockey Game Between Canada and the US: It’s Incredible (The Athletic) US Looks to Build on Momentum in Game 3 of Rivalry Series (The Ice Garden) Hockey Canada paid $1.6 million to PR firm (The Athletic)

