Porter named FWAA All-American – Penn State Athletics





American football

9-12-2022 12:04:00 Redshirt junior earns second All-America honor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was selected as a second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Friday. Porter picked up his second NCAA-recognized All-American honor this season. He was named a second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Wednesday. Porter is one of 184 Penn State players named All-Americans. The Nittany Lions have had an All-American in 50 of the last 56 years. In the James Franklin era, Penn State has 17 All-Americans. Joey Porter Jr. R Jr. CB 6-2 194 Bakersfield, California North Allegheny (Pa.) Selected Second Team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Second-team All-America tab by CBS Sports.

Named a first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

Porter played in 34 career games with the Nittany Lions and made 30 starts.

Was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in 2021 and by the media in 2020.

Accumulated 114 tackles (87 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble to recover, an interception, and 20 pass breakups as a Nittany Lion.

He is a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award.

In man marking, Porter has allowed just 9 catches in 26 targets (34.6%) and 70 yards.

Porter allows a 42.3 completion rate when aimed.

Porter Jr. is tied for 24th in the country with 11 breakups.

Porter achieved a career-high six-pass breakup against Purdue, earning Bednarik Award National Player of the Week honors.

Porter’s six-pass breakups against the Boilermakers set a school record and tied a then-Big Ten single-game record.

Porter’s six pass breakups rank second in an FBS game this season.

He made a team-high eight tackles and recovered a fumble against the Boilermakers.

He recorded five tackles and three pass breakups against Central Michigan.

Porter had one pass breakup in each game against Northwestern and Minnesota. For seven decades, the FWAA has selected an All-America team with the help of its members and an All-America Committee, representing all regions in the country. From that All-America team, the FWAA also selects the Outland Trophy winner (best lineman) and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner (best defensive player). Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America is made up of journalists, broadcasters, publicists, photographers, and key figures in all areas of college football. The FWAA governs media access and gameday operations and awards awards and honors, including an annual All-America team. Penn State Football honored as All-Americans by NCAA-recognized media outlets

This Fashanu: Walter Kamp (2nd)

Kalen King : Walter Kamp (2nd)

Joey Porter Jr. : FWAA (2nd), Walter Camp (2nd) No. 11 Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense, and three on special teams. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

