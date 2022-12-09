Watch: Pakistan’s unplayable episode of Abrar leaves Stokes dumbstruck | Cricket

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed made a dream debut and more on Day 1 of the second Test match against England at Multan. The ‘mystery spinner’ got England’s famed batting unit into trouble. He became the first Pakistani cricketer to win a five-wicket draw in the first session of his Test debut and finished with staggering figures of 7 for 114 as England were bowled out for 281 in their first innings after opting to bat first.

Most of Abrar’s wicket deliveries were top-class, but the few googlies he bowled to Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes were the highlights. The 24-year-old began his Test match career with England opener Zak Crawley’s first wicket. Crawley, a centurion in the first Test, was tricked by the googly. The ball crept through the large gap between the bat and the right-hander’s pad and rattled the stumps.

Abrar took four back-to-back wickets those of Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook before lunch to complete a historic five wicket haul.

Captain Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) added 61 runs, but Abrar came up with another beauty of a delivery to leave Stokes shocked. The ball tossed around the leg stump and spun past Stokes’ bat to disrupt the woodwork behind it. The magnificence of the delivery was written on Stokes’ face. The England captain couldn’t believe how much spin the ball took to avoid his bat.

Pictures of videos of Stokes’ expression after being hit with a clean bowl by Abrar went viral.

Jacks was tied leg for wicket soon after as hopes rose for Abrar to get a 10-wicket haul, but his bowling partner Mohammad Zahid came to the party to clear the England.

Mark Wood, the only change England made to his playing XI, hit eight fours in his unbeaten 36 off 27 balls to underline England’s aggressive batting before Mahmood quickly finished England’s innings.

Wood, playing his first test since March, replaced the injured Liam Livingstone after the all-rounder flew home after injuring his knee in the first test.