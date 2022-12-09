Wisconsin Football: Keeanu Benton skips bowl, prepares for NFL Draft





Keeanu Benton has been a rare player for Wisconsin. Entering Wisconsin, he was one of the lowest rated players in the recruiting class of 2019. However, he quickly proved those numbers meant nothing as Benton skyrocketed the depth chart from his first steps on campus. Benton would go on to become a four-year starter for Wisconsin and one of the best tackles in school history. Hopefully we Badgers fans enjoyed watching him as we won’t be seeing him in a Badger uniform again as Benton has opted to skip the bowl game and prepare for the NFL Draft. Of course, this is not shocking news. I do believe Benton had the option to take an extra year, but we all knew he was going to leave for the NFL after this season. Last year, Benton could have made the draft and was probably a pretty solid mid to late round pick, but he chose to return. Now Benton is moving to the next level and I’m so excited to see where he ends up and what he produces. Benton finishes his Wisconsin career with a total of 80 tackles, 9 career sacks and 2 forced fumbles. However, Benton’s presence is difficult to define with statistics alone. While he may not have racked up the numbers, he was responsible for opening many plays for the boys around him. Nose gear is kind of a thankless job sometimes, but Benton has been one of the best of them in each of his four seasons. With Benton out of the bowl game, Wisconsin fans will likely see Curt Neal at the nose tackle in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game for the first time.

