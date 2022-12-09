Diriyah Tennis Cup: Taylor Fritz defeats Cameron Norrie to meet Daniil Medvedev in final on Saturday





Taylor Fritz defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-6 in a final tie-break to face defending champion Daniil Medvedev in Saturday’s Diriyah Tennis Cup final. Both players started the match with strong serves and the first set looked extremely even. Neither allowed much, with Norrie conceding just one break point towards the end of the set. Fritz then took control of the tiebreaker to win it. Norrie started the second set well, conceding only two points on his serve to tie the match. ATP final Djokovic digs deep and battles past Fritz in straight sets to reach the final 19/11/2022 AT 3:10 PM In the tiebreak, the two continued to go back and forth, with Fritz starting well and then seemingly fumbling into the lead. However, the American managed to gain some momentum and two mistakes by Norrie at 9-6 and match point gave Fritz the win and a spot in the final. When asked how he came out on top in a tough game, Fritz said in his court interview: “It was very back and forth. I kept going up a minibreak, he kept getting it back. I don’t know. I played some long points, got away with some sloppy points. It was a bit windy here so we both played a little bit safer. He made some mistakes and I was just able to stay solid.” “I think it’s hard to play against Cam because you have to be patient. But as soon as I get the chance to have a chance I have to go for it with him because he always moves me a lot and he will beat me to the blow if I’m too patient,” he added. Despite the tournament being simply an exhibition, Fritz made it clear what his goal would be, saying, “Every time I go to an event, exhibition, or ATP event, I try to win it.” Fritz will take on Medvedev in the final tomorrow and the winner will take home a million dollar grand prize. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.nl ATP final Ruud beats Fritz and qualifies as group winner for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals 15/11/2022 AT 10:46 PM ATP final Fritz stuns top seed Nadal with straight-set win in opener ATP Finals 13/11/2022 AT 10:18 PM

