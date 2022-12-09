Big turnout for hockey’s return to Baton Rouge Thursday night

BATON ROUGE – Hockey was the main event in the capital for the first time since the Baton Rouge Kingfish on Thursday, and thousands of people flocked to the River Center for the game.

It featured the Mississippi Seawolves and the Carolina Thunderbirds. Those at the game were treated to an overtime thriller, with the Seawolves winning 6-5.

Many people WBRZ spoke to during the game say they hope this will become the norm.

“Hockey in Baton Rouge! I’m excited! To bring it back to Baton Rouge, to let my kids experience it. It’s great!” said Jeff Bourgeis.

Recently, the Metro Council approved $2.3 million to renovate the River Center to better equip the facility for sporting events. The budget includes a Terra cover for the ice, a new scoreboard and a new basketball floor.

But Councilman Aaron Moak says now may not be the right time to pump more money into the River Center.

“I don’t want to put a whole lot of tax money into something that we can save and use later in a better facility,” Moak told WBRZ.

Moak says he is hopeful that hockey will do well in Baton Rouge and is not opposed to more sporting events. He just wants to make sure there’s a clear plan with the River Center before another team calls Baton Rouge home.

“Why don’t we wait until we’re done with the actual work and what’s needed with the facility in general before bringing in a team for a permanent solution,” said Moak.

The next game is on December 15.