Meta brings local multiplayer to Quest 2 and Quest Pro





UPDATE

Image: Meta The article can only be displayed with activated JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript in your browser and reload the page. Meta shows how Quest Pro and Quest 2 use point clouds to enable local multiplayer experiences. This is how you play mixed reality table tennis. The animation video shows two people playing table tennis at the ends of an elongated table. Both carry a Quest Pro, which transforms the traditional physical table and VR controllers into a ping pong table and ping pong paddle, simulating the ball. Meta Quest Pro offers exciting mixed reality experiences when you and your friends are in the same physical location,” the video explains. According to the video, the headsets capture the contours of a physical object based on distinctive visual features. This information is then shared and synchronized between the two devices. The point clouds are interesting “shared with other headsets through Meta servers.” To protect your privacy, you can decide whether to share point cloud data, says Meta. Local multiplayer should also come to Quest 2 At Meta Connect 2022, the company announced a new interface called Shared Spatial Anchors. Allows developers to create local multiplayer experiences for Quest headsets. It’s unclear if the video shows this interface or some other local multiplayer technology developed specifically for Meta Quest Pro. Meta kept a fairly close eye on the underlying technology Shared spatial anchors at the announcement, but did not leave the impression that the new interface will be reserved for Meta Quest Pro. Rather, in a video showing the technology in action (see video below), players used Quest 2 exclusively. If it’s the same interface, at least we now have a better idea of ​​how it works. Meta itself described Shared Spatial Anchors rather vaguely in October: “Shared Spatial Anchors builds on the Spatial Anchors API by providing additional methods for users to start sessions in the same location. You get new APIs to save and allow other users to access shareable anchors. Loading shared anchors allows users to establish a common frame of reference so that people in the same physical space can see and interact with the same virtual content, unlocking co-location.” The technology certainly opens up exciting new usage scenarios, provided there are multiple Quest headsets in a household or business. VR arcades should take advantage of the new capabilities, as multiplayer experiences no longer require external sensor technology for spatial synchronization between individual devices. Meta itself demonstrated such an application about four years ago with the first Quest. Note: Links to webshops in articles can be so-called affiliate links. If you buy through this link, MIXED receives a commission from the provider. The price does not change for you.



