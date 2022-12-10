Explorers set out to face UMES





Women’s Basketball | December 9, 2022 PRINCESS ANNE, Md. The La Salle women’s basketball team heads to Maryland to face UMES in a matinee game on Saturday, December 10 at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed live on HBCCUGo. EXPLORING THE EXPLORERS: La Salle is looking for the first back-to-back victory since the four games earlier this season. The Explorers enter the game, last beating Monmouth at home on Wednesday night to make La Salle 7-4 overall and 3-1 at the Tom Gola Arena.

The Explorers took an early lead over the Hawks who changed hands three times in the third frame, but a 10-0 run to start the fourth put victory out of reach for Monmouth, 66-60.

Three Explorers finished the night in double digits, marking the seventh game in which La Salle has allowed at least three members to exceed 10 points.

Clare Jacobs achieved 13 points from 5-of-12 shooting, including a 1-of-5 effort from long range and a 2-of-2 performance from the line. The game marked her second consecutive game in double digits and her seventh overall this season. Jacobs was one of two leaders on the boards for La Salle with six.

achieved 13 points from 5-of-12 shooting, including a 1-of-5 effort from long range and a 2-of-2 performance from the line. The game marked her second consecutive game in double digits and her seventh overall this season. Jacobs was one of two leaders on the boards for La Salle with six. Mia Jacobs joined her sister in the 10-plus category with 13 points from her own shooting 2-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from the 3-point range and an impressive 8-of-8 from the line. Her 13 points and eight free throws made marked career highs for the rookie. She now has 100% from the foul line in five games this season, including three with four or more free throws made.

joined her sister in the 10-plus category with 13 points from her own shooting 2-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from the 3-point range and an impressive 8-of-8 from the line. Her 13 points and eight free throws made marked career highs for the rookie. She now has 100% from the foul line in five games this season, including three with four or more free throws made. Kayla Sprout finished the night with 13 points from a 5-of-11 performance from the field, 2-of-4 effort from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the charity streak. She joined Jacobs as a recovering leader with six. Spruill has now racked up more than 10 points in 11 games, the most of any Explorer.

finished the night with 13 points from a 5-of-11 performance from the field, 2-of-4 effort from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the charity streak. She joined Jacobs as a recovering leader with six. Spruill has now racked up more than 10 points in 11 games, the most of any Explorer. Amy Jacobs sat just two points away from joining the double-digit club. She was the team’s second best rebounder in the game with five boards and is the Explorers’ best rebounder this season with an average of 5.5 rebounds per game. She now has at least five rebounds in seven games this season, including the last five games in a row.

sat just two points away from joining the double-digit club. She was the team’s second best rebounder in the game with five boards and is the Explorers’ best rebounder this season with an average of 5.5 rebounds per game. She now has at least five rebounds in seven games this season, including the last five games in a row. La Salle are now leading 6-0 at half-time and are yet to collect a win holding onto the lead after the first 20 minutes.

Spruill (13.8 pages) and Clare Jacobs (11.7 ppg) are the only Explorers to average double-digit scores this season Gabriel Crawford and Charity scissors follows closely behind with an average of 8.6 and 8.0 points per game respectively. SCOUTING THE HAWKS: UMES enters the game at 3-8, most recently with back-to-back road races at James Madison and East Carolina. The Hawks are 1-2 when they play in December.

The game marks the first home game for UMES since its 16-point victory over Virginia Union on November 29. The Hawks are 2-2 at home.

Zmara Haynes and Lesley Thomas led the offensive effort for UMES against Eastern Carolina, recording seven points each.

Lainey Allen led the Hawks’ defense with six rebounds, including five defensive boards and one block.

Haynes leads overall scoring efforts this season with an average of 12.7 points per game. Mya Thomas is the only other Hawk to average double digits with 10.0 points per game. SERIES HISTORY: This is just the second overall meeting between La Salle and UMES, with the first game between the two teams taking place last year.

The Explorers won the first and only game in the series on December 8, 2021 by a seven-point margin of victory, 77-70.

This is the Explorers’ first time visiting the Hawks on their home field.

La Salle returns her full base from last season’s match inclusive Kayla Sprout who led the final game with a team-high 23 points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goexplorers.com/news/2022/12/9/womens-basketball-explorers-hit-the-road-to-face-umes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos