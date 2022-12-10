Sports
Indian Cricket Team Overhaul: BCCI UNHAPPY with Bangladesh team’s poor showing, after Upton, 2 other SUPPORT STAFF’s JOB on line: Follow LIVE
Indian Cricket Team Revision: Tour of India through Bangladesh:After Paddy Upton, two more Indian support staff are under the scanner. TK Dilip, India’s field coach and Soham Desai India’s strength and conditioning coach will face the music alongside Nitin Patel. The former Team India physio heads the NCA Center for Sports Science. But a series of injuries and injury mismanagement have sent him underground. Under Dilip, India’s fieldwork has slipped by a mile. At the BCCI review meeting this month, the Indian board will discuss their role and call for their contract extension. Follow IND vs BAN LIVE updates on InsideSport.IN.
Taste this, of an 18-man original squad for the Bangladesh tour, only 13 players are currently fit. Rishabh Pant and Mohammad Shami were already ruled out before the series started. Although Rohit Sharma suffered an unfortunate injury, Deepak Chahar is back in the NCA with a hamstring injury. Even skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration over injuries.
“I agree with Rohit. It’s not going well. We are in the process of reviewing the NCA’s sports science division. But that should not excuse the shortcomings in injury management. President Binny has made it a priority and we are trying to manage it better. And of course those in charge will be questioned,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.
Team India support staff are facing heat
Soham Desai and Nitin Patel are particularly affected by the heat. Desai, India’s strength and conditioning coach, has come under fire for his role in Bangladesh. During the tour, India lost Deepak Chahar to yet another hamstring injury. Besides him, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Sen are also injured.After the Bangladesh series, CAC will review the role of strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.
Back in India, Nitin Patel accelerated the return of Jasprit Bumrah. As a result, an unqualified Bumrah missed out on the T20 World Cup. Deepak Chahar’s repeated injuries are also a major red flag for the BCCI. Rohit also questioned the role of NCA saying that players cannot represent India half fit.
“I mean, there are definitely some injury concerns. We should try to get to the bottom of it. I don’t know what it is exactly. Maybe they play too much cricket. We have to try and keep an eye on those guys because it’s important to understand that when they come to India they have to be 100%, more than 100% in fact. They can’t represent India half fit,said Rohit after India’s loss to Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI.
Team India’s field standards have also come under the scanner, with field coach TK Dileep expected to cope with the heat. India’s standards have dropped a mile under TK Dileep. With frequent missed opportunities and wrong pitches, India is currently one of the worst fielding teams. Under R Sridhar, India was one of the best fielding teams. Dilip, who joined Team India from the NCA, will also face the music.
“Of course the field standards have dropped. The CAC is here now and when they need to call Dilip it will be on the table. For now, the focus is on the Test series. As soon as they are back home, we will discuss how to proceed.” said the BCCI official.
A look at Team India’s injury list
Before the start of the Bangladesh series, India lost the services of pacer Mohammad Shami and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant due to injuries. After the first two games, the number of injuries increased. After Kuldeep Sen, Team India saw skipper Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar ruled out of the series due to injuries.
India’s injured in Bangladesh:
- Rohit Sharma (thumb injury)
- Rishabh Pant (Back Injury)
- Mohammad Shami (shoulder injury)
- Deepak Chahar (hamstring injury)
- Kuldeep Sen (stiff back)
