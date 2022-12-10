2022 College Football Award Winners: USC QB Caleb Williams Wins Maxwell, Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards

While the Heisman Trophy will not be granted until Saturday evening, college football got to spend an evening on Thursday handing out the rest of the sport’s most notable hardware to individuals. It was a night to honor linemen, specialists, skill positions, quarterbacks, coaches, and yes, even some players of the year awards that could hint at what’s to come this weekend.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams accepted both the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both given to the Player of the Year in college football. He is the fourth USC player to win the Maxwell Award, the first since Marcus Allen in 1981, when Allen also won the Heisman Trophy. Williams was also the CBS Sports Player of the Year this season.

Max Duggan beat fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Caleb Willams and CJ Stroud for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the best quarterback in the country, and his honor came as part of a big night for TCU. Sonny Dykes was named the winner of the Home Depot Award, given to the Coach of the Year, and cornerback Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson became the second TCU player in three years to win the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back of the country. . And while the award was handed out earlier this week, these honors add to the fact that TCU Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley won the Broyles Award as the best assist in the country.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was a big winner of the night, taking home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the second straight season as defensive player of the year and adding a Bednarik Award to his impressive list of honors, also presented to the defensive player of the year. . Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was also a multiple award winner on the night and was nominated for the Rimington Award as the best center in the country and the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country.

See the full list of winners for the 2022 college football season below: