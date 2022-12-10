Program Illini women’s tennis spring 2023 announced





CHAMPAIGN, sick. Women’s tennis in Illinois is about to face another challenging schedule as the Orange and Blue slate for 2023 has been announced. The coming season will contain nine home games for the Illini. “Our philosophy has always been and will always be to play one of the most competitive out-of-conference programs in the country,” the Illini head coach began. Eve Clark . “The 2023 spring schedule will be no different and I know our team is excited about the testing that comes with it. We are in the best position to be successful in the Big Ten conference and for the NCAA tournament.” The Illinois spring slate features matches against 12 ranked opponents from the most recent ITA Collegiate Tennis Team Rankings. Those teams, ranked by schedule, include No. 72 Kentucky, No. 6 NC State, No. 26 Vanderbilt OR No. 39 Furman, No. 32 Georgia Tech, No. 48 Notre Dame, No. 41 Northwestern, No. 47 Arizona , No. 18 Michigan, No. 64 Maryland, No. 45 Wisconsin, No. 57 Minnesota, and No. 59 Nebraska. Illinois comes in at number 53 in the current team poll. Spring play begins January 22 in Kentucky before the Orange and Blue head east to Raleigh, NC, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by NC State. Illinois will face host Wolfpack on January 28, before facing Vanderbilt or Furman the following day to wrap up action in January. In February, there are six dual events along with the ITA Women’s National Indoors (February 10-13) and the Blue Gray Classic (February 24-25). Illinois hosts a pair of ACC foes to kick off the home game, while Georgia Tech and Notre Dame visit the Atkins Tennis Center on February 3 and 5, respectively. From there, the double action continues with the Braggin’ Rights matchup in Missouri on February 10 before returning home to host Illinois State on February 12. Illinois hosts Xavier (Feb. 17) and Penn State (Feb. 19) before heading to the Blue Gray Classic in Montgomery, Ala., to close out the month. Illinois heads northwest on March 10 for another Big Ten tilt before spending spring break in Arizona. Playing in Arizona on March 14, the Illini face both Wildcats, followed by New Mexico State in a neutral game. After a nearly two-week hiatus, UI will return to action at Purdue on March 26. April kicks off with games against Michigan State (April 1) and Michigan (April 2) from the Orange and Blue home courts before the team heads out for its next four games. Illinois visits Rutgers and Maryland on April 7 and 9 before heading north to visit Wisconsin (April 14) and Minnesota (April 16). Back on campus, the Illini will host Nebraska on April 22 before visiting Iowa on April 23 for Senior Day. The post-season action kicks off with the Big Ten Tournament hosted by Purdue April 26-30 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2022/12/9/spring-2023-illini-womens-tennis-schedule-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos