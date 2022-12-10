Table tennis is a net profit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Asad Ali, 30, has been playing table tennis for 10 years and with each passing year not only his interest in the game grows, but also the regret that he didn’t get the chance to start playing it earlier in life.

“I represented the Pakistan Army in division level competitions and now I am part of an academy that teaches the game to children and plays competitions at the national level,” says Ali.

“After every success, I think if the game had started earlier in my life and I had the proper training, I might have been a big name in the world.”

Ali first had a chance to play table tennis when he entered university at the age of 20. But since there was no coach at the university, he started learning the game by watching videos of table tennis players on the Internet.

“I searched the internet for the best table tennis players in the world and the list was dazzling with Chinese players. I watched their matches and was most impressed by Zhang Jike. Gradually I started copying his style and started winning matches. ” Ali remembers.

Although table tennis is not as big a sport as cricket in Pakistan, it is still one of the favorite sports at the school and college levels, and is also an important part of inter-school competitions.

There are also a number of private clubs operating in the country, including in Islamabad, where children of various ages learn and play the game as part of their routine exercise routine.

Raheela Kashi Satti, a table tennis veteran, runs a table tennis club in Sector G-6 of Islamabad where she trains children who attend the club in the evenings after school.

Satti says a large number of girls also play table tennis at her club, and interest in the game is growing in Pakistan. Every year more students join her club.

“During the pandemic, when gyms and sports clubs were closed, table tennis became famous because it is an affordable and very interesting game,” she says, adding that there are tournaments held by various clubs in Islamabad that are also increasing people’s interest in the game .

Some talents are lost due to lack of proper training, said Rafeeq Sarhadi, Secretary of the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, adding that if the players are trained at the right time, their potential can be unleashed.

“We were once the best in table tennis in South Asia. Many players like me were trained by Chinese coaches who visited Pakistan and set up camps for players,” says the 55-year-old, who remained number two in the tennis rankings in the country.

Although Pakistan is not a powerhouse on the table tennis world map, he says there is a love for the game.

He hopes there are opportunities for some coach exchange programs between the two countries for mutual benefit.

“Pakistanis are good at cricket and hockey. Our former players are coaching players all over the world. They can also go to China to train Chinese players, while we can invite Chinese table tennis players and other Olympians to teach us.” adds the official. Speaking of the Chinese’s expertise in table tennis, Ali says the federation sometimes invites Chinese engineers who work in Pakistan to play with the locals, and he is amazed at their skills. For 33-year-old Nabeel Ahmad, table tennis is more about maintaining his health than just a competitive sport. He plays the game every day to keep fit.

Ahmad says he wants his 3-year-old son to play table tennis as it is the right age for him to be introduced to the game.

“When my son gets older, I would take him to China and train there, just like kids from some other countries are trained in China and join their national teams after they go back. By doing this, my son is not learning only good table tennis skills, but he will also be a star player when he comes home,” says Ahmad.

Pakistani players and officials believe that table tennis should be promoted more at the school and college level by good coaches because it will not only bring health benefits to the youth, but the students will also have a deeper connection with China, which is world famous for its game.