Eagles and Jackrabbits meet on Saturday afternoon

The road trip continues for Eastern Washington Men’s Basketball on Saturday, December 10, when the team will take on South Dakota State in Brookings, SD at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Eastern’s matchup against the Jackrabbits will be streamed live on GoJacks.com and live stats will also be available through the team’s website. Fans can listen to the game live on 700-AM ESPN with Larry Weir on the phone.

Last timeout

Eastern defeated California 50-48 on Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Berkeley, California. The Eagles improved to 4-5 this season and Cal dropped to 0-10. The game marked EWU’s fifth-ever victory over a Pac-12 opponent. It is the second straight season with a win against the Pac-12 as Eastern defeated Washington State in November 2021.

After the Eagles led most of the game, Cal made a late run, tying the game with less than a minute to play. Tyrese Davis would drive to the net and score to regain the lead for the Eagles. A defensive stop from Eastern and an important rebound over Casey Jones achieved the team’s first road victory.

Jones recorded his second career double-double with 10 points and a career-high, 14 rebounds. Davis tied his career eagle with 14 points on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting.

Overall, Eastern Washington shot 38.5 percent for the game and 21.7 percent from three-point range. The Golden Bears shot in 38.6 percent and struggled with 13.3 percent.

A look at the eagles

Eastern Washington is 4-5 on the season, with a 1-3 on the road, 1-1 at home and 2-1 in neutrals. The team has won three of its last four games. This season, Eastern has averaged 65.2 points per game while allowing 69.2. Collectively, the team shoots 42.4 percent on field goals. The Eagles distribute the ball well, averaging 13.1 assists per game, with 118 total. The Eagles have scored 10 or fewer goals in three of their last five games.

Steel Venters scores an average of 18.2 points in the past four games. Venters is 14th in the Big Sky with an average of 13.7 points per game and fifth in shooting with a percentage of 43.5. The redshirt sophomore scored a career-high, 33 points, in the team’s victory against North Dakota State earlier in the season. Hawkers averages of 2.0 made threes per game and finished 11th in the Big Sky.

Casey Jones is the leading rebounder for Eastern, averaging 6.7 per game and ranks seventh in the conference. Ethan Price is tied for 14th in the Big Sky with 4.9 rebounds per game for 7.6 points and tied for third in the Big Sky with eight blocks total.

Tyrese Davis leads the team with 3.1 assists per game and ranks ninth in the Big Sky. He is sixth in the conference with a 1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio. Angelo Allegri has a total of 26 assists to lead the team, averaging 2.9 per game, and ranks 12th in the conference.

Cedric Coward becomes the main bench player for Eastern, third on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game and sixth with 6.6 points, while averaging 17.6 minutes off the bench. The sophomore is fifth in the conference with 1.9 offensive rebounds per game, with a total of 17 this season.

Eastern excelled this season in taking away the opposing passing lanes, finishing third in the conference with 6.3 steals per game. Coward and Jones both average 1.0 steals per game to be included in a seven-way tie for 12th on the conference leaderboard. Venters is 19th in the Big Sky by five points. In addition to the team’s defensive effort, the Eagles rank second in the conference with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game.

Looking for the Jackrabbits

South Dakota State is 3-7 on the season after dropping the last four games. Most recently, they lost to Big Sky opponent Montana on Tuesday (Dec. 6) by a score of 56-81. Overall, the Jackrabbits are 0-1 at home, 1-5 on the road, and 2-1 at neutrals. She averaged 66.2 points per game, making 74.4. SDSU makes the most of its opportunities at the free throw line, dropping 79.4 percent to first in the Summit League and eighth nationally.

The Jackrabbits are led by sophomore guard Zeke Mayo, who sets the pace for the team with 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Senior guard Alex Arians provides 2.8 assists per game to rank 10th in the Summit League, while freshman forward William Kyle III blocks 1.2 shots to rank sixth.

Series history

Eastern has one previous meeting with South Dakota State, that match taking place on December 18, 2018 at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington. The Eagles fell by a score of 64-74 as three-time Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum scored 27.

Next one

Eastern Washington will complete its road trip in Lubbock, Texas, where they will play against Texas Tech for the second consecutive season. The game is on Tuesday, December 13 at 5 p.m