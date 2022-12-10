Ex-England cricketer Gary Ballance signs 2-year deal with Zimbabwe cricket after release from Yorkshire contract





Former England batsman Gary Ballance is excited about starting a new phase of his life after signing a two-year deal with his native Zimbabwe. The 33-year-old player was recently released from his Yorkshire contract, which stated he cannot play for another county for the coming season. Sitting on the bench since the end of the 2021 season, Gary was involved in a racism scandal last year and had asked for a fresh start to his career. Balance, who last played for England some five years ago, played in 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for the Poms. After signing a new deal with Zimbabwe cricket, Gary said he will return to the game with a new passion and excitement. The left-handed batsman said he followed Zimbabwean cricket and interacts with many people there; adding that he is happy to see Zimbabwe’s progress in international cricket lately. “I’m thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can’t wait to start working with some great coaches and talented players,” said Ballance. “The chance to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new passion and excitement for the game. “I’ve kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwean cricket over the years and it’s been great to see their recent progress in particular.” Gary was born in Harare but completed his secondary education in England. He even represented Zimbabwe at the 2006 U-19 World Cup while studying at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera. For England, he played as a middle-class batsman from 2014-2017, hitting four centuries at a decent average of 37.45. Hamilton Masakadza, the former cricketer and current Zimbabwean cricket director, welcomed Gary with open arms. Masakadza said it will be a win-win situation for everyone to have Gary play for Zimbabwe at national and international level. “We are delighted to have Gary, a hugely talented and experienced cricketer, back home where it all started for him,” said Masakadza. “He’s a great addition to our domestic and international set-up and we look forward to him making a huge difference to us.”

