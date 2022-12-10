Deion Sanders promises biggest recruiting weekend in ‘the history of Colorado football’ after final JSU game





Deion Sanders will coach his final game at Jackson State on Saturday, December 17 in the Celebration Bowl before officially turning his attention to Colorado, where he was named head coach earlier this month. Big names — whether high school recruits or transfers — are reportedly showing interest in the new Buffaloes regime under Sanders, and NFL legend says the program is just getting started. Sanders said in a recent video interview that he plans to host the largest recruiting weekend “in the history of Colorado football” after the conclusion of the bowl game between Jackson State and North Carolina Central, an attempt to reviving struggling Buffs. program. Colorado went 1-11 in 2022, tying Northwestern for the worst record by a Power Five team in 2022. The Buffs have not posted a winning record in a full season — Colorado finished above .500 in the abbreviated 2020 campaign — since reaching the Pac-12 championship in 2016. “We’re Gonna Dominate Saturday (at the Celebration Bowl)” Sanders said in a video clip posted by HBCU GameDay. “Then I’ll get back on the plane and we’ll have the biggest recruiting weekend we’ve ever had in Colorado football history. That’s how it’s going to go down.” In less than a week since Colorado hired Sanders, top talent has already been linked to the program. We even saw Alabama’s transfer backfire on Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect who has yet to choose his next destination after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, campaigning for Colorado to make him an offer on social media earlier this week. Sanders suggested a viral speech in the team meeting room for current Buffs playersalso that he will be bringing in new talent this off-season in an effort to redefine the program. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news, including live college commitments. “All you want is the chance to win, to compete, to dominate, to be among the elite, to be among the best and damn, I’m going to give that to you,” Sanders told his audience at his opening press conference. . “We’re going to surpass them, we’re going to surpass them, we’re going to out-scout, we’re going to over-develop, we’re going to get our education, we’re going to graduate these young men. “These young men will be on campus, respectful and considerate and kind, opening doors for you and making sure everything is copacetic. They’ll say ‘yes, sir, no sir; yes, ma’am, no ma’am,’ or they’ll dealing with me. That’s just the way I’m a dad, that’s the way I parent, that’s the way I coach. I’m old school. Sometimes I might look like an old fool, but I’m just old school.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/Article/Deion-Sanders-promises-biggest-recruiting-weekend-in-the-history-of-Colorado-football-after-final-JSU-game-200047182/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos