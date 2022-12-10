The redemption story of former tennis prodigy Omar Jasika

It was a tough one. Two years of my life. You never want your child to be a part of that, so it was actually really hard for them, Jasika shared The age and Sydney morning Herald this week. But I came out of it much stronger, and I will definitely never act crazy again. I made a mistake and it almost cost me my life, just like in my tennis career. Jasika could easily have been just another wasted sports talent. When sponsors rightly left and money dried up, he started driving trucks. Omar Jasika had the tennis world at his feet after winning the US Open boys’ title in 2014. Credit:Getty Images The harsh reality of his situation was well and truly sunk in by then. But he privately promised himself that one day he would pay the bills again with his tennis racket.

There was another major hurdle to negotiate: the global pandemic of COVID-19. It meant Jasika’s only introduction to professional tennis in a four-year span was a first-round qualifying loss at an easy event in Geelong. Humiliated, apologetic and unranked but ambitious, he sought a wildcard to qualify for another low profile event in Kyrgios home town of Canberra in February this year. He qualified and then won a few rounds. In his fourth tournament back, in Bendigo, he celebrated a title and enjoyed some luck along the way when Jason Kubler stopped against him with Jasika down a set. Kubler, who qualified and made the last 16 at Wimbledon in July, defeated Jasika in a tight final soon after. Jasika’s comeback suddenly had legitimacy. I was nervous because I hadn’t seen everyone in so long, Jasika said. It was actually quite scary for me [initially] … I played Kubler in one of the Futures finals and lost a pretty close match, but it made me believe.

Jasika left the Australian coast and continued to win. He ended up playing 93 matches this year and winning 70, including five singles titles, with his passport stamped in Thailand, England, Greece, Montenegro, Spain and Portugal. According to Jasika’s ATP profile, he earned less than $34,000 for his troubles, effectively operating at a significant loss once travel and the associated costs of the tour were factored in. His father, Mitch, acts as his temporary coach, while his girlfriend, Hannah, whom he met shortly before his comeback, was on the road with him for about four months. The Kooyong Foundation, a longtime supporter of Jasikas and other Australian juniors, also stood by him. That was really so lucky and unbelievable that I didn’t do the trip alone because it would have made things a lot more difficult, Jasika said.

Tennis is such a lonely sport, so traveling alone is not where you want to be. Who knows how different it would have been without her? Most importantly, Jasika is ranked at a career-high No. 230, good enough to sneak into the Grand Slam qualifiers and maybe even get a golden shot at an Australian Open wildcard. He believes he is more mature and wiser off the field, but also smarter on the field, and that most people don’t think of themselves until they are at least 25, his age now. Jasika has also become a much more professional player than the young man who let his early success go to my head.

He even plans to do motivational speaking, to prevent other kids from following the same path as him. It’s been an incredible year for me. I set a goal for myself early this year to stay within 250, but when I said that I didn’t really think I’d get there, Jasika said. Omar Jasika. Credit:Penny Stephens I knew how much tennis has changed and everyone is getting better and stronger, so for me to go out and come back to 230 is really a dream come true for me. I’m just going on now. Kyrgios is happy for his little brother, says Jasika, but it’s only the beginning if he has anything to do with it.