Rosary HS wins U-17 table tennis c’ship

Photo credits: The Goan PANAJI

Rosary High School Cujira has won the U-17 Boys State Table Tennis Championship. The team of Aaron Farias, Akshan Lawande, Sai Bharne, Ferdinand Harvalkar and Mehul Salkar was coached by PE teachers Nikesh and Heramb. CAC Cansaulim drub St Anthony’s 4-0

MARGAO: CAC Cansaulim defeated Colvan St Anthonys SC 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Martins Cup inter-village football tournament hosted by Betalbatim SC at Betalbatim Panchayat ground on Friday. Agnelo DSouza scored a brilliant hat-trick, scoring in the 12th, 23rd and 60th minutes, while Elvino Fernandes added a goal to level the teams in the 30th minute. Agnelo DSouza was chosen man of the match. Fatorda Veterans advances to the quarterfinals

MARGAO: Fatorda Veterans defeated Vasco Veterans 4-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Parra Veterans Cup football tournament to be played at the PVC ground in Parra on Friday. Francis Andrade scored a hat-trick and Vincent Barbosa scored once for Fatorda Veterans. Vasco Veterans were scored by Franky Fernandes and Augustino Rodrigues. Queens CCC speed chess tournament from December 18

PANAJI: Queens Chess and Cultural Club will host its annual All Goa Liberation Cup Rapid Open Chess Tournament on 18-19 under the auspices of TTCA and Goa Ad Hoc Chess Committee. December at Dr KB Hedgewar School, Cujira. Held annually to coincide with Goa’s Liberation Day, the prestigious chess tournament has a stake of Rs 35,000 and 45 prizes. IM Nitish Belurkar, Tanvi Hadkonkar, WCM Gunjal Chopdekar, Suyan Belurkar, Joy Kakodkar, Ekka Aniket and Love Kakodkar are the players who have confirmed their participation in the nine round tournament. The entry fee is Rs 250. All players get a free lunch. Those interested can contact Sarika Chopdekar (9423316210), Vishalakshi Shetty (9421194519), Sunetra Dagare (9403214251), Teja Hadkonkar (9923666641) or Renuka Hawali (8329370159). Screen tests in Taleigao

PANAJI: The Goa Fencing Association will conduct selection tests for fencers in both male and female categories at Durgawadi Panchayat Ground Taleigao, Panaji on December 10 from 3:30 PM. Those interested can register on site and contact coach Deepak Singh Rajput (8668505629 / 9545439041). The trials will select fencers from across the state to compete in the 24th Sub-Junior (U-14) National 10-13 Fencing Championship. January at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi, Ernakulam, Kerala. Fencers must bring their personal fencing swords, headgear and other fencing equipment.

