109 student-athletes earn Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honors





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State’s athletic department records 109 student-athletes earning Academic All-Big Ten honors for the fall semester. Katherine Asman (women’s soccer), Amanda Poorbaugh (women’s soccer), Julia Raich (women’s soccer), and Gery Schnarrs (field hockey) all finished with perfect 4.0 GPAs. Among those on the list of the fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees is redshirt senior Ally Schlegel of the women’s soccer program. Schlegel earned first-team All-North Region, first-team All-America and was honored as an Academic All-American as selected by College Sports Communicators this season. The captain is also a semi-finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. The Nittany Lions’ fall teams were generally led by football with 32 honorees. On the women’s side, women’s soccer had 23 honors, a program record. Team by Team Honorees Men’s Cross Country 9

Women’s Cross 11

Field hockey 16

Football 32

Men’s Soccer 12

Women’s football 23

Women’s Volleyball 6 In 2021-2022, Penn State’s athletic department finished with 478 Academic All-Big Ten selections, including a record 224 students in the spring of 2022. The last 109 fall awards bring Penn State’s total academic awards to 7,886 since 1991- 92. Also in 2021-22, Penn State had 157 student-athletes earn Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors, 22 of them with impeccable GPAs. Penn State Highest Fall Academic All-Big Ten Totals (3.0 GPA):

2021 131*

2017 117

2020 114

2022 109

2012 100

2019 94

2018 94

* – Grade lists Graduation success rates Penn State student-athletes continue to record record-breaking graduation rates and far exceed their peers across the country. The Nittany Lions achieved a record 92%NCAA Graduation Pass Rate (GSR)and 10 programs earned perfect 100% ratings. This is the sixth straight year that the Nittany Lions have posted a record or record-breaking performance in class, according to data reported by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The NCAA’s annual report on the graduation rates of Division I institutions across the country found that Penn State student-athletes on the University Park campus achieved a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 92%, setting the record for 92 of the school, which was previously established in the 2020 and 2021 NCAA report. Nittany Lion students achieved a graduation rate of 92% compared to the 89% average for all Division I institutions for students graduating from 2012-13 up to and including the academic year 2015-16. Penn State student-athletes have recorded graduation success rates in the range of 88-92% during each of the past 16 NCAA reports, improving from 88% in the 2015 report to a record-breaking 92% in the last three reports. Twenty-one of the 27 teams of the Nittany Lions (combined men’s and women’s track and field teams) achieved a graduation success rate of 89% or higher than the Division I national GSR average. The 10 Nittany Lion squads that posted 100% Graduation Success Rate scores were: Women’s Fencing, Field Hockey, Men’s Golf, Women’s Golf, Women’s Field Hockey, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis, Men’s Volleyball, and Wrestling. Penn State has one of the nation’s most comprehensive and successful athletic programs

Under the direction of Vice President Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft Penn State has one of the most extensive and successful athletic programs in the country, with 800 student-athletes across 31 varsity programs (16 men, 15 women). The Nittany Lions’ 31 programs are tied for the fourth-most number of sports sponsored by a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) institution. Fall 2022 Academic All-Big Ten List (PDF)

