Four new IU football names hit the transfer portal this week – The Daily Hoosier





It was another busy week of schedule activity for the IU football program. A total of four players have reached the transfer portal since our last broad update. Here are the team’s final departures. Randy Holtz OL: After missing the entire 2022 season with an injury, Fort Wayne’s product is in the portal. Holtz played in 11 games as an offensive guard and on special teams in 2021, and re-entered his 2020 freshman season after appearing in three games as a guard. Holtz was named All-State twice while at Snider HS Richard Thomas DL: The Florida-based defensive line leaves Bloomington after one season. Thomas did not see it in the field in 2022. He was a four-star ESPN prospect and rated the No. 27 defensive end nationally and the No. 42 prospect in Florida by ESPN. Charlie Spegal RB:The 2019 Indiana Mr. Football (New Palestine HS) continues as a walk-on running back at IU after three seasons. Spegal played a total of 13 games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, mostly in special teams. He rushed 19 times for 62 yards during his time at Indiana. He added a tackle on special teams. Josh Sanguinetti S: After four seasons with IU, Sanguinetti is the group’s most notable departure. He played in 11 games in 2022 and 27 for his career with the Hoosiers. The Florida product started two of those games and had 48 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a career-restoring fumble. Sanguinetti was a four-star ESPN prospect and ranked #25 nationally in safety by ESPN. A total of 14 players from IU’s 2022 roster are listed in the portal, including two walk-ons. In addition, cornerback Tiawan Mullen has entered the NFL Draft with one year left in eligibility. The departures of Mullen, Jaylin Williams (eligibility), Chris Keys (portal), Lem Watley-Neely (portal), Devon Matthews (eligibility), Bryant Fitzgerald (eligibility), Jonathan Haynes (eligibility) and Sanguinetti make IU very thin and inexperienced going into secondary to 2023. Expect the Hoosiers to push hard in the portal and JUCO ranks in the coming weeks to add experience and depth. The Hoosiers are still waiting for their first addition to the roster through the portal. For a full working summary of their post-season roster activity, GO HERE: IU football: 2022 postseason transfer portal tracker and other roster activity The Daily HoosierWhere Indiana fans gather when they’re not at Assembly Related

