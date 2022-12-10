2022 Morning Journal Girls Tennis All-Stars – Morning Journal





PLAYER OF THE YEAR Natalie Smithek, Avon After qualifying for the state tournament in doubles the past two seasons, Smitek kicked it off in singles this time. At the state, Smitek won her first-round match, but lost to the state’s runner-up in the quarterfinals. The 2022 SWC MVP went 25-1 in the regular season, winning the section title and being a district qualifier. COACH OF THE YEAR Eric Korey, Avon When you look at this list, it is overrun with Avon players. Korey was not named SWC Coach of the Year, but he will be here as Morning Journal Coach of the Year. Under his care this season, Smitek went to the state tournament and three other Eagles qualified for the district. FIRST TEAM: ( In alphabetic order) Denver Johnson, Avon Avon’s No. 2 singles all season, Johnson was a district qualifier. First-team All-SWC, she went 24–2 in the regular season and helped the Eagles reach No. 8 in the state rankings. Julia Kacenjar, Avon Kacenjar was second team all-SWC at No. 1 doubles with Victoria Sidoti. The Avons team captain qualified for the district with another partner in Amelia Tomak. She played the No. 1 doubles all season and posted a regular season record of 17–9. Amber Korey, Avon Lake Although Korey was Avon Lakes No. 1 singles and second-team all-SWC behind Smitek, she teamed with her twin sister Autumn to become a district-qualifying doubles team. She was 18-3 in the regular season. Autumn Korey, Avon Lake Like her sister Amber, Korey played singles all season before the two teamed up to qualify for the precinct. She earned the second year all-SWC for No. 2 singles behind Johnson, going 19–2 for the regular season. The twin sisters earned the second seed for district play. Samantha Robertson, Rocky River Robertson had a similar year to Smitek and was as close to being a 1A-1B Morning Journal Player of the Year. Like Smitek, Robertson also qualified for the state tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals, losing to the state champion. The 2022 GLC Player of the Year won the No. 1 conference championship in singles for the fourth straight season, going 27-4 in the regular season. She will continue her tennis career at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. Amelia Tomak, Avon Tomak was a district qualifier with Kacenjar, but earned first-team all-SWC honors at No. 3 singles. She went 22-2 on aggregate for the regular season and remained undefeated at 19-0 in singles. SECOND TEAM Stella Davisson, Westlake:Davisson teamed up with her partner Mackenzie Stokes at No. 1 doubles and was part of the duo’s first team all-GLC and the undefeated GLC team. They also won the conference tournament and were district qualifiers. Madison Shami, Westlake:Shami finished her career with a solid senior season ranked No. 1 in singles. She was second-team all-GLC and finished second in the conference tournament, both behind Robertson. Mackenzie Stokes, Westlake:Stokes, along with Davisson, was part of the Demons No. 1 double team. They ran through the GLC undefeated and qualified for district. Gabby Yates, Midview:Yates teamed up with her sister this year and they haven’t looked back. Teaming with Kat, the duo was first team all-SWC ranked No. 1 in doubles and took home the LCAAA Tournament title. Kat Yates, Midview:They weren’t the first pair of sisters on this list, but Kat and Gabby definitely made their mark. With a solid run that fell short in sections, the Middies team was the first team all-SWC at No. 1 doubles. HONOR ROLE amherst: Kaylee Pajor; Avon: Julianne Hindman, Ishani Kishorepuria; Bay: Sophia Henrich, Julia Mavis; Fairview: Annie Burgett; North Olmsted: Megan Furlong; Western Lake: Stephanie Chang, Michelle Ho

