The coolest people you know play Mahjong Annenberg Media

Growing up in Taiwan, Angela Lin kept her father’s mahjong set for special occasions. On festive nights, such as Chinese New Year or Christmas, it would come out of its hiding place and bring her home to life. Her normally reserved father spent the night screaming and laughing with friends over a game at their kitchen table. Frequent gambling would be inappropriate for a family man like him, but the times Lin saw her father participate left an impression. Mahjong retained a ghostly presence in Lin’s life into adulthood, but she never learned to play until she was suddenly imprisoned in Taiwan by a pandemic.

Lin finally found the opportunity to suppress her curiosity and became obsessed with the game. However, upon returning to the US after living in Taiwan for two years, Lin realized she had no one to play with. Until friends Susan Kounlavongsa, Abby Yingtong Wu and Zo Blue M learned to play. They are together now Mahjong Mistresses. What started as a small idea, an event where they could teach the game to friends, soon grew much bigger. By the time the Mahjong Mistress event took place on October 1 this year, the group had received an influx of over 200 RSVPs. They didn’t believe so many people would even care about Mahjong, but they didn’t know that groups in the same vein were popping up from San Diego to Oakland to New York. Mahjong is an age-old game that never really lost its hold on people, but it gained a reputation for older generations in the vein of bocce or shuffleboard. So how did Mahjong find itself a mini zeitgeist in the Asian creative space?

Lin and Kounlavongsa go way back. They met in LA through their shared interests in food and music, Kounlavongsa is the studio manager of the NTS Radio LA station, where the group held its first teaching session. The pair later met Yingtong Wu, also working in the music business 88Get up as a producer. Blue M is the most recent introduction to the group after they all meet Little Tokyo Table Tennis, a weekly event whose mission is aligned with Mahjong Mistress and has brought together LA’s Asian community. Lin taught each of her friends to play Mahjong. They all had some experience or memories of the game, but never had the chance to play.

Although they all learned Taiwanese mahjong, they all come from different Asian backgrounds. Kounlavongsa is Laotian. Yingtong Wu is the youngest and grew up in Hong Kong before moving to New York and settling in LA for her job. She then found herself quickly embedded in the Asian creative scene. Blue M is a Chinese American visual artist who was recently on display at the Jeffrey Deitch gallery for her group work, Wonder Women. Finally there is Lin, Taiwanese, who cooperates Light in the Attic Records and her own label, Pure person press. They all shared a desire to cultivate a healthier Asian American community in LA. After witnessing the success of the Little Tokyo Table Tennis League, they realized they could do that through Mahjong by activating a playful spirit in the community.

And yes, they all learned Taiwanese mahjong, but what the group found so valuable about the game was its widespread popularity around the world. There’s Chinese Mahjong, Taiwanese Mahjong, Korean Mahjong, among others, all of which are incredibly complex. Variations on aspects such as tile organization and tile quantity differentiate each culture’s gameplay. The history of the US dates back to the early 20th century when a Mahjong craze spread across the country. Notably, a large percentage of the country’s Jewish population has maintained its relationship with the game. However, that same power makes the game vulnerable to obfuscation.

Most recent, The Mahjong line of tiles was released to the disappointment of many within the Asian community, but the issue was related not only to the concept of appropriation, but also to the company’s advertisements, completely erasing Mahjong’s roots in Asian cultures. Lin said, “It’s definitely something where, like any other game, it all comes from somewhere. But [the point of] a game is being there and having fun, but she felt the situation needed nuance. She continued, “So many people forwarded that to me when it first happened. That’s fucking gross, because it’s not their game, and it’s not for them to introduce. It’s not theirs to take advantage of. That’s what it was, clearly money laundering. The Mahjong Mistresses members position their event as a cultural exchange, a way of inviting people to learn about their culture in a respectful environment that also enriches the community.

October 1 was the coldest evening in ages. In true LA fashion, I had to park a few blocks away at the NTS studio in LA’s Pico-Union neighborhood. I walked in silence, brimming with anticipation and excitement. I don’t get out much until I arrive 15 minutes later. I took a deep breath on the corner and walked in, intimidated by the people around me thinking they were so cool. It felt like I had unknowingly walked into a street fashion shoot. I met Lin and she showed me to a table pre-populated by three strangers, we were ready to go. Or, we would be. Whenever we knew how to do it. The girl next to me sipped wine from the bottle while I sipped a Thai tea cocktail, one of the many Asian-inspired drinks they had available that night. I did my best to follow directions as Lin instructed us, but I had no idea what I was doing. We rolled the dice as Asian retro pop played in the background over the sound of tiles ticking. I ran my fingers over their relief designs as my table exchanged their experiences with Mahjong, which were few and far between. I didn’t win, but that was okay. It was nice to hold the hefty chunks in my hands and talk about life with the strangers.

The event would not have been possible without the help of friends of the self-proclaimed Mahjong Mistresses. Kounlavongsa was able to organize the space, Jess Wang from Gu Grocery provided Taiwanese snacks, David Linchen designed their flyer and photos were taken by Jeffrey Tang. These are just a few of the many employees the group found in its network of Asian professionals. It was incredible to see so many successful people of color collaborating on an event that was only meant to be fun.

Prior to the event, Lin provided context for the gameplay: It’s not about winning anymore, it’s more about preserving your own power so no one else wins. It was hard to prepare for how difficult learning Mahjong would be, I had no experience reading Chinese and the simplified rules were still confusing, but it was still fun with the Mistresses walking between each table to guide players, the handy mini-guides they created and learned with a table of strangers. The others at my table agreed with Lin’s hypothesis about the spirit of the Mahjong era. Why don’t we spend time going back and re-examining what this game is and what it’s about, and exploring cultural roots. That happens everywhere in the Asian art scene that wants to go back to your roots.

Alan Chen and Jenn Lui own it Baba’s house in Oakland, which opened last November. Lui, who grew up playing Mahjong every weekend with her family, was looking for a way to incorporate her culture into the den of their multi-purpose space that also features a restaurant curated by AC Boral, an Asian snack bar, and a media room. We spoke via Zoom and she shared that she fell in love with the look of the tiles on the table just when customers looking to book the room found themselves at a loss for what to play. For their first event, they had two tables ready to play, but needed at least two more. Lui and Chen’s parents saved the day and offered their own sets. Describing her parents’ set, she said, “They’ve probably had it for ten years now.” It’s random. It’s sparkly and purple on top, she continued, the other table is actually Alans, my partner in the shop. It is his mother’s small traveling mahjong table. So it’s really cool. It actually looks like a suitcase. And then you can open it up and put the legs in. A good friend’s grandfather even borrowed his set to play with. These contributions made the event much more special for Lui and Chen.

Lui offered a crash course in Mahjong before letting the guests try it for themselves. She said that of the 20 people who showed up, only three of them knew how to play the game before going to Baba’s House. The group itself was diverse, with Lui saying: People learn some things. That was exciting, a lot of people from different ethnicities showed up. We certainly had a range. It wasn’t all Chinese. It was a mixture of Asian and white and black. Chen says the space itself, opulent dark red walls, shiny gold mural and Mahjong tables, is attractive enough to make customers curious. He’s also pretty sure that Crazy Rich Asians’ mahjong scene played a part in the resurgence of interest in mahjong.

Mahjong’s difficulty makes gatekeepers unnecessary in Chen’s eyes: it’s quite a complicated game if no one teaches you, he said. So if you just sit and watch people play, it’s very hard to figure out the meaning that, like most games, you’re allowed to play if you’re willing to learn. Mahjong specifically calls for cultural exchange. For traditional sets, you should learn at least numbers one through nine in Chinese. Despite having huge cultural importance, it is also worth noting that Mahjong is a gambling game without the same meaning as clothes or hairstyles.

Teaching Mahjong is just as important if not more important than the cultural exchange part. The revitalization of Mahjong is helping a new generation of Asians and Asian Americans reconnect with their heritage. Lui says: To see people and people of our generation playing and laughing, and having such a great time really brings me back to that space of a happy home. My parents were hard workers. And so to see them laughing and being sassy with their friends was a very, very beautiful time.

Babas House still holds monthly Mahjong nights streamed on Twitch. The Mahjong Mistress group will have a semi-private event this year December 11 another lucky group learning about the intricacies of their hobby. Tile by tile, both organizers continue to defend the beauty of their heritage.