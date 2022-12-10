K-State places five on Associated Press All-Big 12 Teams





MANHATTAN, Kan. Kansas State saw five football players honored for their work during the 2022 championship season, as the Associated Press announced its All-Big 12 teams on Friday. Kansas State saw five football players honored for their work during the 2022 championship season, as the Associated Press announced its All-Big 12 teams on Friday. Showing the way to the Wildcats was a defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah , who was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second time this season after already earning the honor from the league’s coaches. A unanimous pick for the first team, he was joined by junior guard on the roster Cooper Beebe and run back Deuce Vaughan who was drafted into the first team as an all-purpose player. Vaughn was also named as a running back on the second team and was joined on that list by a cornerback Julius Brents and punt you Zentner . Named an All-American by multiple outlets, Anudike-Uzomah leads the Big 12 with 8.5 total sacks to go, along with 11.5 tackles for loss, 44 overall tackles, a pass breakup and two forced clumsy attempts. A product of Kansas City, Missouri, he carded 3.0 sacks against Texas Tech, which tied for fourth in a game in school history. A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe was named a First Team All-Big 12 performer by the Associated Press for the second consecutive season. Named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches, Beebe did not allow a sack under his 395 passing blocking snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus, while in his last 28 games, dating back to 2020, he did not allow a sack. has given. Vaughn is second in the Big 12 and 13e nationally with 138.69 all-purpose yards this season, and he ranks 11the nationally and second in the Big 12 with 1,425 rushing yards. The Round Rock, Texas native has 378 receiving yards this season to rank third among running backs nationally. Brents, a product of Indianapolis, Indiana, started all 13 games at cornerback and enters bowl season tied for 17e nationally and second in the Big 12 with four interceptions. His final pick came in a key position in the 2022 Big 12 championship when he stopped a potential TCU scoring drive with an interception in the end zone. Brents recorded three interceptions in the last five games as he forced a fumble in the Big 12 Championship for the first time in his career. A native of Topeka, Kansas, Zentner enters the bowl season ranked 17the in the nation and second in the Big 12 with a 44.7 yard average, a mark that currently ranks second in school history. He has 19 punts this season that have traveled at least 50 yards, while 26 of his career punts have been knocked down inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line. Zentner, the Wildcats’ lead kickoff specialist throughout the season, also added duties as an alternate in the second half of 2022, going 9-for-9 on field goals and 29-for-29 on extra-point attempts. He steered K-State to its third Big 12 title and first since 2012 last Saturday with a 31-yard overtime field goal. Kansas State, which placed ninth in the College Football Playoff Top 25 finals, will take on No. 5 Alabama in the 89e annual Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be shown by ESPN.

