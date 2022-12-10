Tournaments keep coming: Jaishankar on India-Pak cricket; Modi voice of the world | Latest News India

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar issued a loud and clear message on Friday that cross-border terrorism should never be normalised. Amid the row between the BCCI and the PCB over Asia Cup 2023 after BCCI’s announcement that Indian players will not go to Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government’s position. Let’s let’s see what happens.” Read | India will not tolerate unilateral attempts to change LAC: EAM Jaishankar

“I want to reiterate that we must never accept that one country has the right to terrorism. We will have to delegitimize it. And for that to happen, there must be international pressure on the country. That pressure will continue if the victims of terrorism cast their votes. We need to take leadership in this because we are bled by terrorism,” Jaishankar said on Agenda Aaj Tak.

On the resumption of talks between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar said: “It’s a complicated issue. Will you talk to me if I put a gun to your head? If your neighbor is aiding terrorism in the open – and there’s no mystery about it who the leaders are, where the camps are… We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal Give me another example where one neighbor supports terrorism against another There is no such example In a sense this is is not even abnormal, but exceptional.”

India took sides in Russia-Ukraine war

“The government sided with its people. We had to see our advantages. And some countries had to come forward first. And we are not the only ones who want a diplomatic solution to the situation as soon as possible. There are about 200 countries in the world and if you ask their point of view, Maximum will want the war to end soon, prices to fall and sanctions to go away, the world wants that, and I think India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the voice of the world and developing countries. Someone has to become the voice of the developing world,” Jaishankar said.