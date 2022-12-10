Sports
Tournaments keep coming: Jaishankar on India-Pak cricket; Modi voice of the world | Latest News India
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar issued a loud and clear message on Friday that cross-border terrorism should never be normalised. Amid the row between the BCCI and the PCB over Asia Cup 2023 after BCCI’s announcement that Indian players will not go to Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government’s position. Let’s let’s see what happens.” Read | India will not tolerate unilateral attempts to change LAC: EAM Jaishankar
{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}
{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}
“I want to reiterate that we must never accept that one country has the right to terrorism. We will have to delegitimize it. And for that to happen, there must be international pressure on the country. That pressure will continue if the victims of terrorism cast their votes. We need to take leadership in this because we are bled by terrorism,” Jaishankar said on Agenda Aaj Tak.
On the resumption of talks between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar said: “It’s a complicated issue. Will you talk to me if I put a gun to your head? If your neighbor is aiding terrorism in the open – and there’s no mystery about it who the leaders are, where the camps are… We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal Give me another example where one neighbor supports terrorism against another There is no such example In a sense this is is not even abnormal, but exceptional.”
India took sides in Russia-Ukraine war
{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}
{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}
“The government sided with its people. We had to see our advantages. And some countries had to come forward first. And we are not the only ones who want a diplomatic solution to the situation as soon as possible. There are about 200 countries in the world and if you ask their point of view, Maximum will want the war to end soon, prices to fall and sanctions to go away, the world wants that, and I think India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the voice of the world and developing countries. Someone has to become the voice of the developing world,” Jaishankar said.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{#articles}}
{{/items}}
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/tournaments-keep-coming-jaishankar-on-india-pak-cricket-modi-voice-of-world-101670632039725-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tournaments keep coming: Jaishankar on India-Pak cricket; Modi voice of the world | Latest News India
- BC warns doctors to watch bird flu spread to humans after bird cases spike
- India’s Modi cancels meeting with Putin over Ukraine war
- ISTE and ASCD merge to align curriculum with technology
- Epic Launches Login Hub: Open to All Developers
- King, Pierce and Snohomish counties recommend wearing masks indoors amid fears of ‘triple disease’ – KIRO 7 News Seattle
- Taylor Swift becomes Hollywood director
- PML-N challenges PTI to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies – Pakistan
- K-State places five on Associated Press All-Big 12 Teams
- Celine Brings Rock Music Element to Hollywood Fashion Show |
- At this year’s Reagan Defense Forum, the Pentagon took center stage, not tech companies
- LASD violently arrests transgender woman in West Hollywood