Five Eagles land on Steele’s All-Big Sky Teams





AMERICAN SOCCER

9-12-2022 10:10:00 am Eastern Washington fielded three players to the second team, one to the third, and one to the fourth

Eastern Washington football placed five players on the Phil Steele/Draft Scout FCS 2022All-Big Sky Conference teams, as announced by today’s (Dec. 9) publication. Earning spots in the second team are his redshirt senior defensive end Mitchell Johnson redshirt junior wide receiver Freddy Roberson and junior punter Nick Kokich .Sophomore defensive back, Marlon Jones Jr. earned a third team selections, with sophomore wide receiver Efton Chism III picking up a fourth team selection. Johnson was named captain in his last season in Cheney and started all 11 games for the Eagles this season. He totaled 53 tackles, with 12.5 for loss and five sacks. Johnson forced two fumbles and recovered in 2022. Johnson finishes his career with Eastern with 58 games played, ranking second all-time in program history and first ranked defensive lineman, while he made 41 career starts. The West Linn, Oregon native has 18.5 sacks that equals 12ein program history and his six forced fumbles is one shy of the school record. Johnson accounted for 201 tackles during his six seasons with Eastern. Johnson earned a spot on Steele’s Big Sky All-Conference team for the second straight season and was placed on the fourth team a year ago. Roberson led the team with seven total touchdowns and 797 receiving yards, while finishing second with 45 receptions. He finished fifth in the conference for yards receiving this season. The redshirt junior eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards and finished his Eagle career with 2,266 total yards. He’s 18e on Eastern’s all-time reception yard list. Roberson was on Steele’s Big Sky All-Conference third team last season. Kokich made a difference on special teams, averaging 43.8 yards per punt, with a length of 61 yards against Montana (11/12). He punted 55 times for 2,407 yards, 14 of them within the opposing team’s 20-yard line. The Tacoma, Washington native ranked second in the conference and sixth in the nation in point average. In his career, Kokich ranks fifth in program history with 164 punts and is tied for sixth with an average of 41.0 yards per punt. Jones Jr. made a major contribution in Eastern’s secondary this season, recording 52 tackles and three interceptions. The redshirt sophomore was sixth on the team in total tackles, adding one for loss of the season. Jones Jr. helped the Eagles’ defense to third in the Big Sky and 16e in the NCAA for team interceptions. The Tacoma, Washington native now has six career interceptions. Chism led the team with 62 receptions, totaling 607 yards. He scored six touchdowns and set a career-high with nine receptions against both Sacramento State (10/15) and Portland State (10/29). In addition to contributing to the offense, Chism was the main kick and punt return for the Eagles. Chism had 408 kick return yards to average 100.9 universal yards per game. His stat was ranked seventh in the Big Sky. The Monroe, Washington native averaged 6.2 receptions per game to place third in the Big Sky and 17ein the nation for the season. After this season, Chism now averages 4.7 receptions per game for his career, placing him sixth on the program’s all-time leaderboard. Chism was an All-Conference third team selection for the 2021 season. Eastern Washington Postseason Honors (as of 9/12/22)

Big Sky All conference P- Nick Kokich – 2nd team

WR – Efton Chism III – 3rd team

WR – Freddy Roberson – 3rd team

DB- Marlon Jones Jr. – 3rd team

QB – Shooter Talkington – Honorable Mention

LT – Wyatt Hansen – Honorable Mention

DT – Joshua Jeroen – Honorable Mention

DL – Mitchell Johnson – Honorable Mention Phil Steele/Draft Scout All-Big Sky Conference DL – Mitchell Johnson – 2nd team

WR – Freddy Roberson – 2nd team

P- Nick Kokich – 2nd team

DB- Marlon Jones Jr. – 3rd team

WR – Efton Chism III – 4th team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goeags.com/news/2022/12/9/football-five-eagles-earn-spots-on-steeles-all-conference-teams.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos