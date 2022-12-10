Sports
England vs Pakistan, Second Test, Bazball, Collapse, Ben Stokes, Abrar Ahmed
England’s Bazball’s revolution has been put to the test on day one of the second Test after Pakistan’s debutant Abrar Ahmed caused a mini-collapse with a record-equalling pre-lunch haul.
Ahmed took five wickets before lunch and two after as England were bowled out for 281 from just 51.4 overs, with Pakistan 2-107 in reply to stumps, with Babar Azam (61*) and Saud Shakeel (32*) in the pleat.
Zahid Mahmood denied Ahmed’s quest to be only the fourth bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings and the first on his debut in a Test match, taking the last three to finish with figures of 3-63. Ahmed finished with figures of 7-114 from his 22 overs.
England crossed at 1-117 in the 18th over, before spinner Ahmed Ben Duckett trapped lbw for 63, giving Pakistan four wickets in 13 overs to have the tourists 5-180 at lunchtime.
Ahmed ended the session with all five England scalps and figures of 5-70 from his 13 overs after bowling Zak Crawley for 19 in the ninth over to break the lead.
Ahmed became the first spinner since West Indies star Alf Valentine in 1950 to take five wickets in his Test debut before first day lunch.
Duckett conceded just 49 balls in his brilliant 63, including nine fours and one six in a strong partnership with Ollie Pope.
Joe Root could only mangle 8 from 11 balls before being Ahmed’s third wicket and second lbw of the morning.
Pope made 60 from 61 balls, including five boundaries, before being caught by Abdullah Shafique at Ahmed.
First Test centurion Harry Brook just made 9 before being caught by Mohammad Nawaz who gave Ahmed his five wicket distance two overs before lunch.
English skipper Ben Stokes (14*) and Will Jacks (0*) were tasked with getting the innings back on track in the second session.
England captain Stokes won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The tourists, who led the three-match series after winning the first Test at Rawalpindi by 74 runs, brought in Mark Wood in place of Liam Livingstone.
Livingstone has been ruled out of the Tour with a knee injury. Pakistan was forced to leave pacer Naseem Shah out with a shoulder injury – one of three changes from the first Test line-up.
Also out are struggling batsman Azhar Ali and the injured Haris Rauf, making way for Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed.
The 24-year-old Abrar makes his debut.
teams
Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed
England: Ben Stokes (Captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson
Referees: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Aleem Dar (PAK) TV Referee: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
