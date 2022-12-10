Live updates from Cocoa-FSU High School, Florida High in 2S football

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Follow live updates tonight of Cocoa High football vs. Florida High of Tallahassee in Gene Cox Stadium’s FHSAA Class 2S state championship game.

Cocoa won in overtime, 38-31, the program’s fifth state football title and first since 2016. Scroll down for updates and video.

1st quarter

C – Mao Saito 25 FG, 2:21

Midway through the quarter, the Tigers drove to the FH 15 where a hold then negative rush pushed Cocoa back to the 28 before a pass to DayDay Farmer from 23 yards gave the team a first and a goal at the 5. Loss pushed Cocoa back to 10, and the Tigers finally settled for the field goal.

On a fourth-and-2 at Cocoa’s 49, a 24-yard run moved FH to the Tigers 25. At the end of the first, the Seminoles were 2nd-and-7 at the Cocoa 22.

2nd quarter

Joshua Brown intercepted an overturned FH pass in the end zone on the first play of the quarter. A 19-yard pass to Kyon Calhoun helped move Cocoa, and when Blake Boda climbed 17 yards on a 3rd-14th, the Tigers were at the FH 37. But a personal foul by Cocoa pushed it back to the Tigers 47. An incompletion and a punt followed.

FH – Jalon Carter 2 run (Cole Allbaugh kick), 7:29

Florida High’s ride was jump-started by a 38-yard Micahi Danzy run and then a 12-year-old.

C – CJ Bragg 23 pass from Boda (Saito kick), 4:31

On the next ride, Boda completed an 11-yard pass to Farmer in 4th and 5th. That put the Tigers on the FH 23. On the 2nd-10, Bragg hit his defender down the middle and Boda hit him for the score.

FH – Ashton Hampton 61 pass from Jeremy Johnston (Allbaugh kick), 1:04

Then FH goes three-and-out, but Boda was intercepted on the next play. Three plays later, FH retook the lead, 14-10, as Hampton caught a short pass and outmaneuvered two midfield defenders to the end zone.

Half time notes

The Tigers hurt themselves on penalties, including the personal foul that pushed them behind midfield after a big Boda run. Cocoa has six penalties for 49 yards. The Seminoles outscored Cocoa, 105-55. Cocoa has the passing yardage advantage, 139-106, but Florida High capitalized with 61 yards on a single touchdown pass. Each team has one turnover. Individually, Farmer has six catches for 56 yards.

3rd quarter

C – Boda 7 run (Saito kick), 7:27

Cocoa starts fast. Passes from 10 and 40 yards to Farmer, a 12-yard Anthony Bridgewater run, and a 10-yard pass to Nicholas Teeter take the Tigers to the FH 10. A face mask moves Cocoa to 5, 1, and the goal. On 3rd and goal of 7, Boda scored off a keeper for a 17-14 Tigers lead.

C – Caleb Dobbs 50 Interception Return (Saito kick), 5:04

FH drove to the Cocoa 46, but on a 1st-and-10, Dobbs anticipated a pass, stepped in front and ran back for another score and a 10-point lead, 24-14.

FH – Danny 24 run (Allbaugh kick), 1:51

Florida High got right back to it with a 30-yard kickoff and returned to its own 34. A 22-yard pass to Brooks Hickman put the ball at Cocoa’s 44. Five runs later, the Seminoles were 3rd and 4 on the Cocoa 24, and Danny ran in from there. Cocoa’s lead is 24-21.

On the ensuing kickoff, a penalty forced the Tigers to start from their 6th. Cocoa finished the third quarter 2nd and 2 from their 37.

4th quarter

C – DayDay Farmer 29 pass from Boda (Saito kick), 11:08

On the second play of the final period, Boda took off for a 34-yard run to the FH 24. After a false start penalty, he hit Farmer for a touchdown and a 31-21 lead.

FH-Allbaugh 30 FG, 4:59

Florida High then moved to the Cocoa 48, mostly through the run, but it was a 13-yard pass to Keisean Inman on 4th-8 that caused the drive to go off a fake punt attempt. A pass interference penalty moved the Seminoles to the Cocoa 27. After FH reached the 11, a dismissal by Javion forced Hilson and Dai’veon Parham down the stairs.

Cocoa’s next drive was again hampered by penalties.

FH – Rhyder Poppell 15 pass from Johnston (Allbaugh kick), 0:03

Florida High takes over with 2:07 to play at its own 38. Time out at 1:21, 4th and 5 out of 43. And then another penalty, a pass interference, kills the Seminoles at the Cocoa 42, 1:16 remaining. Then a Cocoa personal foul moves it to the 31.

When the penalty bug hit Florida High, the Seminoles were pushed back to their 36 for a 2nd and 15th. Danzy ran for 14, and Johnston then got the first down on a 7-yard run to the Cocoa 15. On 3rd-10, Johnston was stuffed with no gain. Timed out with 17 seconds on the clock. Brown broke out the third down pass. Timed out at 11 seconds, fourth and tenth. Then Johnston-to-Poppell ties the game.

After a while

C – Boda 5 run (Saito kick)

After Cocoa scores, it’s FH’s turn. In second on the 8, Javion Hill forces a fumble and Dai’veon Parham recovers. Cocoa wins, 38-31.