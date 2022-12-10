Sports
Boston College Mens Hockey Defeats BU 9-6
Where the hell did that come from?
After struggling to score goals for much of the first half of this season, the Boston College men’s hockey team exploded on Friday night with eight goals to beat rivals BU 9-6 and enter the winter break at the top of high nuts. The Eagles conceded goals from eight different players and overcame some ugly moments in their defensive zone by capitalizing on a few more ugly moments from BU in their own side.
BC jumped out to a 1-0 lead about 15 minutes into the first period. After a back and forth start to the game, BC found themselves in a power play after BU took a penalty for a throw-in violation. BU managed to knock out the Eagles’ first unit, but the second unit came through as Lukas Gustafsson fired a one-timer for his second goal of the season to put BC ahead. Charlie Leddy doubled that lead just seconds later, when a shot from the point snuck past BU’s goalkeeper, giving Leddy the first goal of his college career to give BC a 2-0 lead. However, the Terriers got a goal back a few minutes later on a power play of their own, when a puck slipped past Mitch Benson and sat on the goal line until a BU player tapped it in to make it a 2-1 game. They tied with only 1:16 left in the period, when Leddy was beaten by a loose puck and then over-muscled to put up a two-for-one cross that converted BU into an easy tap to make it to make a 2. 2 game on the way to the first break.
The Terriers kept their momentum early in the second period, scoring under two minutes to make it 3–2 with their third goal coming about six minutes into the game. The Eagles equalized a few teams after that, as Liam Izyk capped off a great passing between himself, Colby Ambrosio and Nikita Nesterenko with a tap in goal to make it a 3-3 game. That score lasted about a shift before BU scored to take a 4-3 lead, but Cutter Gauthier scored on a laser from a wrist shot to put it back at four just a few shifts after that. That made it four goals in just over six minutes to start the second period, and both teams continued to look dangerous after that. The scoring calmed down for a few minutes, until Gauthier scored his second goal of the period with a shot through Commesso’s five-hole after a nice give-and-go with Andre Gasseau to set up a half-breakaway for the chance.
BC managed to hold onto that lead for four minutes before BU equalized on a wrist shot from the boards to make it a 5-5 game. Connor Joyce gave BC the lead back not long after, taking advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone and flying down the right wing before firing a puck under the crossbar for his second goal in as many games. It looked like that would end up being the lone goal for the second, but the Eagles got a power play with less than two minutes left and they made it count. Trevor Kuntar jumped on a loose puck in the slot and fired into the net which was deflected in the air. It made its way into the net softly and looked like an easy save, but Commesso was late to pick it up. The puck went through his legs before he could react and BC took a 7-5 lead going into the break after the teams combined for an eight goal seconds span.
After a remarkable eight minutes of goalless action to begin the third period, BC found themselves in the power play for the third time of the night. Nikita Nesterenko scored three goals on three chances, when he jumped on a rebound and fired it into the net to give the Eagles a three-goal lead. From there, BC played a pretty solid defensive game to wrap things up. BU added a late goal to make it 8-6 with 90 seconds left after drawing their goalkeeper, but Christian ONeill put in an empty netter seconds later to give BC their three-goal lead back and prevent any late drama.
It’s really hard to believe we just watched this game. This BC team has played in a number of games that have been hard to call charitable, including their two most recent appearances where they were pushed across the ice six times by Providence. To come out like this and to finish the first half of the season with victories like this you have to give a good feeling. This was a ridiculously fun game to watch and hopefully we’ll get a few more when the season gets going again. However, that won’t be until December 30, as the Eagles have a few weeks off before returning to action with two games at Arizona State to close out the calendar year.
