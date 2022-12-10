Do anime clubs reflect reality in Japanese schools?

The number of anime set in a Japanese middle or high school is immeasurable. A popular trope within this setting is school clubs. Popular series, such as Fruit basket, Free!!and Kaguya-sama: Love is war, are either centered around school clubs, or have a major plot point involving them. In anime, there seems to be a club for everything: literature, paranormal activities, board games, bicycles, surviving a zombie apocalypse, and more.





Japanese school clubs, or “bukatsu”, are essential to middle and high school life. School clubs are where students make friends and develop skills that will take them into adulthood. New students are encouraged to join a club at the beginning of the school year, and club membership is mandatory depending on the school. Since loyalty and longevity are essential in Japanese society, students are also strongly encouraged to choose a club and stick with it throughout their academic career.

The difference between sports and culture clubs

Japanese school clubs are divided into two categories: sports clubs and cultural clubs. Sports clubs include everything from table tennis and baseball to martial arts such as kendo and sumo. Like in the Karasuno High Volleyball Club Haikyuu!! or into the Kazemai High School Kyudo (archery) club Tsurunesports clubs often have long and vigorous training schedules and participate in regional and national competitions. Likewise the over-the-top superpowers and maneuvers Kuroko’s basketball maybe not in reality, but students of sports clubs often aspire to be recognized on the regional or national stage as a stepping stone to a professional career.

Cultural clubs include everything else — theatre, traditional Japanese cultural activities such as tea ceremonies, flower arranging and dance. Cultural clubs tend to be more relaxed than sports clubs, but a few culture clubs have grueling schedules to prepare for competitions, just like sports clubs. The members of the Kitauji High School Concert Band in Sound! Euphonium practice at school, perform at local festivals, and attend band camp to qualify and compete in the national competition.

Some recognizable anime school clubs that are closer to reality are in the Drama Club clannadChoir Club Countries Countriesand Light Music Club K-on!. You are less likely to find more unusual clubs such as Meganebu!’s Glasses Club, and fans will not find school clubs like the Host Club at Ouran Academy in real life. However, with enough savvy, students can make almost any club as long as the school board approves it.

The Almighty Student Council

Anyone familiar with school anime knows about the almighty student council and its members. Anime student council organizations, such as the student council of Hyakkaou Private Academy in Kakeguruihave divine authority over the school and student body – but play a smaller role in real life.

In many Japanese schools, student council members are responsible for morning announcements, organizing events such as the cultural festival or field day, and organizing school trips. The student council can also approve or deny applications and funding for clubs, but they don’t have millions of yen to hand out, as depicted in anime. Yet the importance of the student council is based entirely on the culture of the school.

It is important for Senpai to notice

School clubs accommodate students with shared interests and are seen as crucial to molding them into productive citizens. The structure of school clubs reflects the basic social hierarchy in Japanese society, business and politics, namely the “senpai” and “kouhai” dynamics. Senpai (senior) has to teach and care for their kouhai (junior), while the kouhai defers and serves the senpai. Since the strong bond between kouhai and senpai is established from the beginning of a new student’s club experience, when a senpai steps away from club activities due to entrance exams or graduation, it is an emotional event. Fans are all too familiar with the tearful anime-style farewell between senpai and kouhai Fruit basket (2019) or Haikyuu!!

While anime fans won’t find clubs like in their favorite series, school clubs are a reality for Japanese students. Students develop social skills, hone their craft and learn to become productive members of society. Some clubs are rigorous and practice for hours to compete on a national stage, while others are more relaxed. Either way, school clubs can play a vital role in students’ lives. Many aspects of school clubs are exaggerated for theatrical effect and entertainment, but there are plenty of things anime does right. In reality, school life can be dramatic even without a strange club concept or an overwhelmed student council.