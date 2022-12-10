Finally Home, Bison Men host Montana & Waldorf this weekend





Complete NDSU Game Notes The games: The North Dakota State men’s basketball team will host Montana on Saturday, December 10 and Waldorf on Sunday, December 11 at the Scheels Center to conclude non-conference play.

Dec 10 vs. Montana 7 p.m. CT

Dec 11 vs. Waldorf 5 p.m. CT Where to watch: Both games will be available on ESPN+ and WDAY Xtra. Radio: Both games will be broadcast on 107.9 The Fox and Bison 1660. Audio of all NDSU basketball games will always be streamed for free at GoBison.com/AllAccess. Against Montana: The Griz lead the all-time series with the Bison, 7-3. The most recent meeting was a 60-53 Montana win in Missoula on December 17, 2018. The schools were scheduled to meet in the 2020-21 season, but that game was postponed due to COVID restrictions. To Waldorf: Sunday will be the second meeting ever between the Bison and Warriors. NDSU won 83-52 in Fargo on November 22, 2016. 3rd Bison with Double-Double: Boden Skunberg became the third Bison to record a double-double this season, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Portland win on December 5. Damari pops up: freshman Damari Wheeler-Thomas posted his best two games of the young season on the most recent road trip, averaging 13 points on 65 percent of shootings in Eastern Washington and Portland.

At Eastern Washington on December 3, Wheeler-Thomas scored 10 points in less than three minutes for a 10–0 Bison run midway through the second half. Life on the road: During the first 30 days of the season (November 6 to December 5), the Bison spent 17 nights outside of Fargo. 30-Plus: Gun Nelson scored a career-high 31 points against Northern Colorado at the Lobo Classic on November 25. It was the most points by a Bison since Rocky Kreuser scored 34 in the Summit League Tournament championship game on March 9, 2021. White hot: Sophomore security guard Jacques White led NDSU with a season-high 19 points off the bench vs. Jacksonville State on Nov. 27. 12 minutes into the second half. Wide Variety: In 10 games this season, the Bison have had seven different top scorers. Nine Bison have already scored in double digits at least twice this year. Youth quantified: NDSU has no seniors on its roster this season and 7 of the top 10 players in terms of minutes played this year are freshmen or sophomores. Morgan’s first double-double: sophomore Andrew Morgan recorded his first collegiate double-double with 23 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in NDSU’s victory over Crown College on November 20. Hastreiter gets hot: NDSU freshman Sam Hastreiter set an NDSU single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss, with a perfect 7-for-7 from outside the arc vs. Pacific on Nov. 13. Hastreiter finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

The Lincoln, Neb., native has made 13 of 26 (50 percent) from three-point range this season. Top level: In the past three seasons, NDSU ranks 50th out of 358 Division I schools in winning percentage.

