'Tournaments keep coming...': S Jaishankar on India-Pak Cricket Ties





The last time these two teams played a bilateral series was in 2012. New Delhi: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has given a strong message to cross-border terrorism by rejecting that there will be no cricket ties between India and Pakistan. The BCCI recently said that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. All this led to a huge row between the BCCI and PCB. “Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government’s position. Let’s see what happens. It’s a complicated issue. Would you like to talk to me if I put a gun to your head? the open air helps and there is no mystery about who the leaders are, where the camps are We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal Give me another example where one neighbor supports terrorism against another One such example does not exist. In a sense, this is not even abnormal, but exceptional,” said EAM S Jaishankar at Agenda Aaj Tak. Earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja said Pakistan could consider withdrawing from the 2023 Asia Cup if their tournament hosting rights are revoked due to the Indian team not traveling to their country. Earlier in October, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had completely dismissed speculation of Team India traveling to Pakistan for the event, saying the Asia Cup would be held at a neutral venue. The last time these two teams played a bilateral series was in 2012. “You know our stance on cricket. We should never accept that any country has the right to sponsor terror. Unless we don’t delegitimize this, it will continue. So there should be global pressure on Pakistan. The pressure will not come unless the victims of terror are not speaking up. India should take the lead in a way because our blood has been spilled,” said EAM S Jaishankar. Ramiz Raja had also threatened that if India chooses not to participate in the Asia Cup, Pakistan will also not travel to India to participate in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. All these statements are a clear indication that the Indian government and BCCI are on the same wavelength. Therefore, it is very unlikely that they will send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan to participate in the Asia Cup 2023. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is being published from a syndicated feed.) Featured video of the day State Election Results 2022, Impact 2024?

