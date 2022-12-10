Connect with us

Commentary: Famed coach Nick Bollettieri has left a lasting impression on tennis and all youth sports |

MIAMI The headline of an August 7, 1983 Miami Herald article read: Courting Fame: Nick Bollettieri says his grueling tennis academy is the wave of the future for all sports. He may be right. But is it suitable for the kids?

The story, written by Steve Sonsky, began as follows:

In the wildest Disney dreams of your childhood, imagine the perfect escape from parents and the drudgery of the schoolhouse: They send you to a place where everyone is tanned and beautiful and algebra is of little consequence as long as you get to 40 by 10 and 15 can count. You do little but play outside all day, and dreams of fairytale fame and worldwide fame are encouraged and nurtured, and your only goal is to become the very best person in the world in this game you play, and you have many friends. there and they all have the same interests as you.

Then join us at The Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, Bradenton, Florida, where tennis is the game and praise the fantasy. But wait. It turns out that tennis is not just a game. It’s an industry. It’s life. And almost dead. It hurts.

Five years earlier, in 1978, Bollettieri had founded his now-famous tennis academy, a military-style boarding school offering extreme, high-intensity training for tennis prodigies. Parents would send their children from all over the world and make financial sacrifices for the regulated lifestyle and dream of a professional career.

His approach of full immersion and specialization in a unique sport transformed junior tennis. Eventually, that philosophy spread to other sports and became the model for the professionalization of youth sports we see today, for better or for worse.

Bollettieri, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, died on Sunday at the age of 91. He sold his academy to IMG in 1987, and it grew into a multi-sport facility and recruiting hotbed for elite athletes in basketball, soccer, golf, soccer, baseball, and lacrosse.

While Bollettieri has not produced a tennis world champion in two decades, his mark on the game and youth sport in general is still felt and will remain forever.

In its heyday, the Bollettieri Academy helped develop such luminaries as Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams (who attended briefly at age 14), Jim Courier, Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Anna Kournikova, and Tommy Haas . The famous Italian-American coach was involved in the careers of 10 world number one players.

His vision of providing young athletes with on-field video cameras to record exercise, sports psychologists, performance coaches and nutritionists is now the norm at similar types of sports academies in America and the world.

Tennis commentator and former player Patrick McEnroe, when asked by the Herald about Bollettier’s contribution to tennis, said: Nick B was at the forefront of creating what we now know as the academy business. Bringing together as many good kids as possible to train all year round was revolutionary. His energy and enthusiasm were contagious.

For someone who started teaching tennis in his 20s with no background in the game, Nick became an iconic tennis coach and figure.

In recent months, it was rumored that Bollettieris’s health had deteriorated due to kidney problems. A premature message of his passing appeared on social media, prompting the charismatic coach to send this message:

I want to reassure everyone that, contrary to what you may have read, I am very much alive. Not much can stop this old Italian for long. I have my family here and many visitors, I am very happy about that!

I love all the messages you send, the phone calls and the voicemails you leave. I always say: it’s not easy, but it’s definitely worth it. I’m a lucky guy. I wish you all the best.

Agassi contacted Bollettieri on Thanksgiving. Surely so did other of his other alumni.

Bollettieri, quoted in that 1983 Herald article, said: If I had to predict, I would say, in the future camps like mine will produce all our better athletes. And not just in tennis, but in all sports, football camps, swimming camps… Like Lombardi, I hope that in 30, 40 years someone will say that Nick Bollettieri has contributed to tennis, to sport.

Well, Nick, here we are, 39 years later and we can say unequivocally that you have contributed to tennis and sports. Your name has become synonymous with youth sports academies and will forever be associated with legends such as Agassi, Courier, Seles and Sharapova.

But is (the academy) good for children? the Herald Sonsky asked Bollettieri.

Yes, Nick said. But it’s not for everyone.

How do you know who it’s good for and who it can hurt?

One of the things that’s made me successful, Bollettieri said, is being able to tell.

