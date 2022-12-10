Cricket pundit makes shocking ‘hurt’ comments from Team India

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has made strong comments against Rohit Sharma and his lads after the side suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Bangladesh in the three match ODI series in Dhaka.

Ab ye bhi din aa gaye ki must win muqabla hai hamara Bangladesh ke saath. Agar aj match hum nahi jeetenge with series gayi. Phir nagin dans ke liye aap taiyyar ho jaiye, celebrations ke liye taiyyar ho jaiye, jo ki aapke dil mein bohut zor se chubhegi. (Now it has come to the point where India has to play a match to be won against Bangladesh. If we lose this match, the series will be over and we have to prepare for wild partying and Nagin dance which will hurt a lot), Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra joined a growing list of former players who were critical of India’s performance in the Bangladesh tour, particularly older men like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Earlier, the legendary Virender Sehwag mocked Team India after their ODI series defeat against Bangladesh.

Your performance drops faster than Cryptos. Must wake up Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Batting first, Bangladesh found themselves in the ropes on 6/69 with India dominating proceedings with the help of Washington Sundar’s three wickets.

However, just when it looked like India was going to take the game away, a blistering 148-run tie between Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought Bangladesh back into the game. After Mahmudullah perished for 77 in the 47th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave the final push to Bangladesh’s innings as 54 runs came from the last 23 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 100 from 83 deliveries and was the main hero of the Bangladesh comeback.

In response, Rohit Sharma and co found themselves in a deep hole at 4/65 with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul all back in the cabin. Their problems were compounded by Rohit Sharma being unavailable at the top of the league table, citing a thumb injury.

A 107-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stopped the grind, but the demand rate continued to climb. Moments later, Team India were on the verge of defeat by a score of 213/8. Just when everyone thought the game was over, there was another twist in the story when an injured Rohit Sharma ran into the bat.

Despite the injury concerns, Rohit Sharma played a valiant shot as he began batting the ball across the ground and reduced the equation to 20 runs at the end of the 49th over.

Needing 20 to win the match in the final, Rohit Sharma knocked off the second and third deliveries for bounds, but what made the situation difficult for him was the punt ball thrown by Mustafizur Rahman on the fourth.

With two sixes needed for India to win the match, Rohit Sharma skipped the fifth delivery of the 50th for a maximum, but then Mustafizur Rahman produced an unplayable yorker on the last ball to claim a stunning victory.

Although Rohit Sharma failed to win over India, he did manage to set a new world record in the match. During his innings, he hit 5 sixes to become the first Indian batsman to reach the 500 sixes mark in international cricket.

Rohit hit his 500th maximum off Mahmudullah’s bowling, followed by another six in the 49th over.

In total, Rohit Sharma now has 502 sixes in 428 matches in international cricket, making him just the second batsman after Chris Gayle to break the 500-six ​​barrier on the sport’s biggest stage.

While Chris Gayle recorded a total of 553 sixes in 483 international matches during his illustrious career, Rohit Sharma needed 19 games less to reach the milestone. This made him the fastest to 500 sixes in international cricket. Chris Gayle hit his 500th six in his 447th appearance for the West Indies.

Like Virender Sehwag, India’s former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad blamed the Men in Blue for their approach in ODIs and urged the country’s cricket body, BCCI, to make some much needed changes to the side .

India is innovating in so many areas around the world. But when it comes to playing limited-overs cricket, our approach is ten years old. England were faced with tough decisions after exiting the first round of the 2015 World Cup and turned to become such an exciting team that India has tough decisions to make, Venkatesh Prasad wrote on Twitter. And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started and for the last 5 years we’ve been bad at ODIs apart from winning unimportant bilaterals. We have not learned from our mistakes for too long and are far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE, he added.

Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar joined Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra in criticizing Rohit Sharma and his men before giving them a stern warning. He asked them to move forward on the Test series as low morale could prove disastrous for their chances there.

India will take part in a two-match test series against Bangladesh after the completion of the ODI series on Saturday.