Michigan State hockey breaks six-game losing streak to Michigan





No Michigan State hockey coach had ever beaten Michigan in its first career meeting against the Wolverines. Freshman head coach Adam Nightingale became first at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing on Friday night. In front of a sellout crowd, the 12th-ranked No. 6 Spartans survived Michigan 2-1, breaking a six-game losing streak against their state rival. Friday marked the first ranked meeting between the two programs since 2012. Nightingale has given MSU’s program, which has not had a winning season since 2014-2015, a much-needed spark. Tiernan Shoudy scored the game-winner at 12:14 of the second period as goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, a Quinnipiac graduate transfer who also played at Notre Dame, cooled Michigan’s second-ranked scoring offense to make 22 saves . St. Cyr only needed to make five saves in the third period, but some of his best came in the last minute of the second with the Wolverines making a strong push. Michigan’s best chance to tie the game came with just under two minutes left in the third. Freshman TJ Hughes made a nice powerful move to the net, but the puck rolled over him just as he tried to push the puck past St. Cyr’s sprawling path. Midway through the second, the Spartans responded to a flurry of opportunities from the Wolverines with a pair of scoring chances of their own. After a few good looks that resulted in Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo sprawling out of his crease, Shoudy tapped in a loose puck after it hit the post. Michigan, playing without its leading scorer and expected 2023 top-five NHL draft pick Adam Fantilli, who is at Team Canada’s World Junior Championship camp in Moncton, New Brunswick, batted 6:31 in the first. Captain Nolan Moyle forced a ball and the puck shot straight at Hughes’ stick, who sent a wrist shot past St. Cyr. The Wolverines (11-7-1, 3-6 Big Ten) took an almost 2-0 lead late in the first period with the two teams skating four-on-four. Freshman forward Rutger McGroarty, a 2022 first-round pick from the Winnipeg Jets, appeared to have a wide open net, but MSU defenseman Nash Nienhuis swept the stick over the goal line and kept the puck out. Seconds later, the Spartans on the other side capitalized. Portillo struggled to follow a Cole Krygier shot from the point, and the puck bounced off his glove into the net. The two teams finish the two-game weekend series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/sports/2022/12/michigan-state-hockey-snaps-six-game-losing-streak-to-michigan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos