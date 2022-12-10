Spartans smother Wolverines, 2-1 – Michigan State University Athletics





East Lansing, Michigan No. 12/13 Michigan State won its first game in its four-game season series against archrival Michigan, scoring a 2-1 victory over the No. 6/7 ranked Wolverines on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. Michigan State is tying its winning total from the 2021-22 season as it improves to 12-6-1 overall and 6-4-1 in Big Ten play. Wolverines are now 11-7-1, 3-6-0 in conference play. Michigan opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the Spartans tied on a goal by Cole Krigier . freshman Tiernan Shoudy made his first mark on the rivalry with what would become the game winner in the second period. The Spartans stifled Wolverine’s offense in the third period. MSU allowed Michigan just five shots on target in the final period and 23 total in the game. The Spartans had 31 shots, with Erik Portillo deflecting 29. TJ Hughes had Michigan’s lone goal, his eighth of the season. The teams will be back in action tomorrow with the rematch in Yost. Playtime is 6:30 p.m. STATISTICS OF NOTE Michigan State scored its first shorthanded goal of the season from Cole Krigier , the equalizer in the first period. It was the first shorty for the Spartans since February 19, 2021 to be scored by Minnesota’s Tommy Apap.

MSU snapped a two-game skid with Friday’s win. Last weekend’s Minnesota series is the only time this season that MSU has lost back-to-back games.

The Spartans picked up their fifth win this season against a ranked team (5-5-1) and improved to 4-3-0 against top-10 squads.

MSU is now 4-2-0 in one-goal games.

The Spartans lead 10-1-0 after two periods. First period: The two teams came out with bundles of energy and skated a fast opening period, with both teams scrambling the opposing goalkeepers and coming up with big saves. The Wolverines were the first to find the scoreboard, when TJ Hughes jumped on a loose puck in the right circle and fired it toward the net. The puck found some light and passed St Cyr at 13:29. The Spartans countered with the equalizing goal at 17:04, when Daniel Russel jabbed a puck deep under the goal line past the wall for Karsen Dorwart . Dorwart brought it back up the wall Cole Krigier , who threw it to the net and it made its way past Portillo to tie the game at 1-1. MSU had a 13–8 lead in shots in the period, winning 10 of 13 faceoffs. Second period: The Spartans took their first lead of the game at 7:46 of the second. MSU had a flurry for UM netminder Portillo, who made the first save Michael Underwood . Tanner Kelly got a swipe as the teams battled for puck possession for the empty cage, and Shoudy skated over the fences to get from the left to right post, scoring his fifth goal of the season. The teams were even in the frame with 10 shots each on the net. Third period: Michigan State’s team defense was exceptional in the third period, closing lanes and almost all outside Wolverine attempts, allowing St. Cyr to see the puck and make all five saves that came his way. Michigan’s five shots in the third were the fewest by any opponent since Bowling Green in the second game of the season. UM pulled Portillo back in an attempt to score the equalizer in the final three minutes, but kept having to return the goalkeeper to his crease as the Spartans left no room for their rivals to thrive and provide offense. St. Cyr came up with some big stops in the frame. Read the full article

