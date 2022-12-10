IND:344/5 (41.2) | Live Cricket Score | BAN against IND | ind banned 3 odis 2022





Shichar Dhawan 3 8 0 0 37.50 lbw b Mehidy Hasan 4.1 FROM! Mehidy Hasan strikes with his very first ball! Shikhar Dhawangoes for another low score. Mehidy Hasan comes around the wicket and bowls a flatter delivery, on the centre, slipping through, Shikhar Dhawan looks to block it but misses and gets hit on the pads. The bat and toad are very close together and it seems close. There is a huge call for LBW, but rejected. Litton Dastakes the assessment. The UltraEdge shows that the ball hit the pad first. Ball Tracking shows three red colors. India lose their first! 15/1 62.5% DotBall

37.5% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Ishan Kishan 210 131 24 10 160.30 c Litton Das b Taskin Ahmed 35.5 FROM! TAKEN! End of a fine, fine inning from Ishan Kishan and he is absolutely distraught here. At a hard length and around the middle of Taskin Ahmed, Kishan backs up and tries to pump it across the ground. One hand comes off the handle and the ball is skied right back over the bowler’s head. Long-range and long-range fielders both come together, but it’s long-range Litton Das who gets there first and completes an excellent running catch. Take a bow, Ishan Kishan, and he’ll get a well-deserved standing ovation as he walks back to the crease. 305/2 37.4% DotBall

62.6% Score shots

3 Ball per boundary Virat Kohli 113 91 11 2 124.17 c Mehidy Hasan b Shakib Al Hasan 41.1 FROM! TAKEN! Virat Kohligoes now! Shakib Al Hasanget the crucial wicket and Bangladesh have pulled things back slightly. 344/5 29.67% DotBall

70.33% Score shots

7 Ball per boundary Shreyas Iyer 3 6 0 0 50 c Litton Das b Ebadot Hossain 38.1 FROM! TAKEN! A ripper off a fly from Litton Dasand after a simple drop early in the innings, the skipper bagged two beautiful catches. Ebadot Hossaingoes full and wide, Shreyas Iyer stays deep in his crease and tries to punch him through the coverage area. The connection is firm, but is beaten upward and straight toward short cover. Badger hardly has time to react, but he can grab it in front of his chest with both hands. 320/3 50% DotBall

50% Score shots

– Ball per boundary KL Rahul C World Cup 8 10 1 0 80 born Ebadot Hossain 40.5 FROM! WOOD! Ebadot Hossain strikes now! A brilliant delivery and KL Rahullose are stumps. Having kept length short in the previous two deliveries, Ebadot Hossainnaisl the yorker this time, on out, KL Rahulis expecting the short ball again and is very late putting his bat down to block it. The ball continues to crush the stumps. Indiafour down now! 344/4 60% DotBall

40% Score shots

10 Ball per boundary Washington Sundar 0 1 0 0 0 to beat 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Axar Patel * 0 1 0 0 0 to beat 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/ban-vs-ind-scorecard-live-cricket-score-india-in-bangladesh-3-odi-series-2022-3rd-odi-bain12102022218323 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos