Old time hockey tournament coming up next month





Monterey The first-ever Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic will be held on Saturday, January 28 at Lake Buel, just off the lake’s boat ramp. The event is hosted by Alex Regen, a resident of Monterey and Brooklyn, NY. My family has owned a cabin on the edge of Lake Buel for more than 40 years, Regen told The Berkshire Edge. When I was six years old, my father and I created a small ice rink on the frozen lake. That’s where I learned to skate. I played hockey for 25 years. Rain said his father, Bruce, died four years ago. I thought about doing something that would honor his memory, Regen said. It seemed like a lot of fun to host a hockey tournament. Rain said city officials were very receptive to the idea of ​​holding a hockey tournament in Lake Buel. He said local businesses have also pitched in to support the tournament. our main sponsor and has given me $3,500, he said. Bob Climo, owner of the Great Barrington Bagel Company, is a hockey player and he will be sponsoring breakfast for all players. The owners of the Barrington Brewery, Gary Happ and Andrew Manki, are also hockey players, and they sponsor and bring a team. Support for this event has been like a snowball effect and I am grateful for the support. Rain said he has already signed up 16 teams of six players for the event. held on official rinks, with either two 15-minute halves or a continuous 20-minute period, depending on the weather on the match day. The tournament starts at 8:30 am with the first game and the championship game is scheduled to be played at 3:30 pm To me, there’s something very special about skating on a frozen ice shelf, Regen said. I think it’s just a really liberating experience. When there are cold winters in Berkshire, hockey is simply an exciting outdoor experience that appeals to people. For me it’s the love of the game. Rain said players will come from all over Berkshire County, and there will be players from other parts of the state as well as New York. think you should enjoy yourself… All players should be able to communicate well with each other, he said. There will be no goalkeepers for these matches. There will be a small crevice at each end of the rink that will be used for goals. Rain said that while there is no charitable component to the tournament, any profits made after the costs of the tournament will go back to the city of Monterey. I’m just trying to find a way to give back to The Berkshires and my dad, Regen said. How cool is that? For more information about the tournament go to his website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theberkshireedge.com/old-time-hockey-tournament-coming-next-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos