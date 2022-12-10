Eagles prevail 9-6 in high scoring Battle of Comm Ave





Next game: in the state of Arizona 12/30/2022 | 9:00 PM (ET) WEEI 850 AM December 30 (Fri) / 9:00 PM (ET) Bee Arizona state CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. In the highest-scoring Battle of Comm Ave since 1986, Boston College pulled away from No. 6 Boston University for a 9-6 Hockey East win in front of a sellout crowd on Jerry York Night at Kelley Rink. freshman Cutter Gauthier recorded two goals and two assists for a four-point performance in the rivalry’s 288th running on Friday. Boston College improved to 6-5-4 overall and 5-3-3 in the league heading into the holiday break. BC also extended its undefeated home run against the Terriers to five games (4-0-1) at Conte Forum. Gauthier was joined by six other Eagles with multi-point games, including Trevor Kuntar (1-2-3), Nikita Nesterenko (1-1-2), Luke Gustafsson (1-1-2) and Connor Joyce (1-1-2). Oscar Jellvik and Eamon Power each collected a pair of assists. Friday marked the highest goal total in a Battle of Comm Ave since a 9-6 BC victory at Boston Garden on December 2, 1986. Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach Greg Brown was a freshman defenseman in that game. Gustafsson opened the scoring on the power play with less than five minutes left in the first period when he made a one-off ice cross pass from Jellvik past Drew Commesso from the right wing. Charlie Leddie doubled the lead 45 seconds later with his first collegiate goal, surprising Commesso from the right wing. Boston University (10-5-0, 7-4-0 HEA) scored the next three goals of the game to take the first lead 1:44 from center frame on a Wilmer Skoog goal on a double rebound near the left door. Liam Izyk quickly equalized for BC at 4:51, diverting a centering entry from Nesterenko to the top of the crease. After a goal from Jeremy Wilmer 48 seconds later to give BU a 4-3 lead, Gauthier scored the next two points for the Eagles. The rookie fired a shot-blocking side from the right circle after a spinning feed from Joyce from the right corner. Gauthier then fired a shot through Commesso’s five holes on a dismissal pass from André Gasseau . Nick Zabaneh leveled the Terriers with an effort from a weak angle from the right wing, but Joyce responded by firing a shot high on the short side from the right wing for an unassisted goal at 15:27. Kuntar hit an air puck off the lock past Commesso on the power play with less than 10 seconds left for a 7-5 lead after 40 minutes. Nesterenko sealed the victory on a power play rebound midway through the third inning, beating backup netminder Vinny Duplessis high short end from the left circle for an 8-5 tie. BU got a goal back with Duplessis drawn but graduated student Christian O’Neill capped the score with an empty netter for his first goal in a BC sweater. The Eagles finished the night with a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play. Boston College returns to action just before the New Year with a two-game series against Arizona State on December 30-31 in Tempe, Arizona.

