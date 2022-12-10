David Warner makes waves when ex-premier strikes

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has doubled down on his criticism of the 2018 ball tampering scandal after David Warner this week withdrew an appeal to have his lifelong leadership ban overturned. Photo: Getty

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he stands by his scathing criticism of the Australian cricket team in the wake of the 2018 ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal. The explosive controversy made headlines again this week David Warner sensationally withdrew his appeal to overturn a lifelong leadership ban in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner – whose manager said this week that Aussie players got the green light to mess around with the prom some 16 months before the 2018 scandal – said he did not want the appeal to turn into a “public lynch mob” after a request from the independent panel to hold the hearing behind closed doors was rejected. Warner said he refused to subject his wife and three children to the family “hell” they went through when the scandal first unfolded four years ago.

‘LEGENDARY’: Nathan Lyon breaks Shane Warne record in epic performance

‘OUT OF CONTROL’: Clarke’s warning to Cricket Australia about explosive radioactive fallout

‘COMPLETE DISASTER’: Josh Hazlewood’s development rocks the Aussie side

The drama took another explosive turn on Thursday when Warner’s manager David Erskine claimed two unnamed Cricket Australia officials told players to tamper with the ball if that was the only way to get it to swing backwards. Erskine also claimed that the whole truth about the Cape Town balemaking saga has yet to come out, that Warner had been “rogued” and that Turnbull – as prime minister at the time – had helped blow the whole saga out of proportion by labeling the team’s actions a “terrible disgrace”.

Turnbull, who also referred to the scandal as a shocking insult to Australia at the time, doubled down on his criticism after Warner effectively ended his hopes as Australian cricket captain this week. That is what the former prime minister said The Sydney Morning Herald: I didn’t go back and revise what I said at the time, but the ball tampering was disgraceful behavior and I don’t think many, if any, people disagreed on that score at the time.

Story continues

The former prime minister’s comments come after Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley berated Warner’s manager for “unhelpful and baseless” allegations that Aussie players had been ordered by unnamed officials to to mess the ball. Hockley suggested that by making those explosive claims, Erskine did exactly what Warner hoped to avoid by creating more drama around the 2018 scandal.

David Warner with his wife and children after returning to Australia from South Africa in 2018. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

I think there was an investigation at the time – but I think it’s been said repeatedly, if there’s new information to be brought forward, then as with any integrity issue, there are those avenues to bring information forward in every stage,” Hockley said.

But I think it’s about the point that was made at the beginning, this was never and not about reviewing the events or the decision. This was about looking at the sanction and whether the behavior since then, and recovery, and the regret was such that the ban could be amended.

So I think to open up if something has been opened, I think that’s totally against the goals of the process. I think it’s exactly what David hoped wouldn’t happen when he requested to do it privately.

The Cricket Australia chief hits back at the latest drama

The CA chief also refuted suggestions by Australian Cricketers Association CEO Todd Greenberg that Warner had little choice but to withdraw his appeal as captain when the independent panel insisted it be made public. Greenberg also took a thinly veiled swipe at CA for primarily employing an independent panel and not handling it himself.

While CA confirmed they had supported Warner’s request for the panel to hold the hearing behind closed doors, Hockley said he was disappointed that Warner withdrew his appeal. He was also critical of the way the veteran hitter had spoken out against the saga on social media.

Hockley said he advised Warner against his social media bombshell on the eve of the Test match adamant a review of penalties for ball tampering could proceed without reopening old wounds.

“I disagree. He had some options,” Hockley said. “He could have continued with the process and a request could have been made during the hearing to ask accredited media not to participate (in part).

“He could have just said, ‘I’m going to withdraw, but I’m not going to make a public statement.’ I did convey my concern that I didn’t want him to penalize future applications with public comments. But obviously David has the felt the need to say some things.”

Hockley also dismissed claims that the situation had dragged on for nine months, despite the players’ union adamantly first approaching CA in February to have Warner’s suspension reviewed. The CEO said the timing was for the review to be completed before Warner’s return to the Big Bash with Sydney Thunder in January.

He also defended the fact that his organization could not simply invoke Warner’s leadership ban on its own, arguing that an independent panel was supported by Sports Integrity Australia’s guidelines.

“We really wanted to give him a chance to look at the headline to be able to explain how he’s grown,” added Hockley. “The process put in place is appropriate. It is designed to be fair and transparent. We are disappointed that he has chosen to withdraw his application.”

with authorities

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.