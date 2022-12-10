What is a yellow card in football? Know rules and history

Legendary First described american football as a beautiful game, but if the infractions such as cynical tackles, time wasters, deliberate handballs and dissent are not dealt with firmly by the match officials, the game can take an ugly turn very quickly.

To ensure that football is played in the right spirit, the field umpire shows a yellow card as a warning to a player, bench substitute, substituted player or team official found guilty of committing offences. These are according to the rules of the game set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

What is a yellow card in football

The referee shows a yellow card to indicate that a player or team official has been officially cautioned. The referee records the details of the offender, the time and nature of the offense committed in a small notebook known as a booking.

While accidents do happen, umpires are there to ensure that incidents of misconduct do not go beyond the fair play boundaries of football. Disrespecting opponents, playing too aggressively, being dangerous and celebrating inappropriately can all result in a yellow card.

A player or team official who has been cautioned may continue to be part of the game. However, a second yellow card results in an expulsion (a red card).

During tournaments or club competitions, if a player receives a yellow card in two different matches, he will be suspended for his team’s next match.

However at the FIFA World Cup 2022, yellow cards are not carried over from the quarter-finals to the semi-finals. Furthermore, a yellow card in the semi-final does not lead to a suspension for the final.

When can players get a yellow card in football

Disrespectful opponents

Unsafe play (example – reckless challenge)

Any foul (not just a foul) that interferes with or stops a promising attack.

A player who disregards the distance of four meters from the dropped ball, such as throw-ins, free kicks, corner kicks or goal kicks

Displaying dissenting opinions (public protest or disagreement with a race control decision)

A goalkeeper may be shown a yellow card for illegally touching the ball a second time after a restart. e.g. a goal kick or a free kick

Entering or re-entering the field of play without the referee’s permission

Deliberately leaving the field of play without the referee’s permission

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (at the discretion of the referee)

Inappropriate celebrations (taking the shirt off or covering the face with the shirt will result in a warning or entering spectator areas)

In matches using the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system, players may be warned for entering the refereeing area or excessively demanding an assessment.

Yellow card for team officials

The IFAB rule book states that if the violation is committed and the offender cannot be identified, the senior team coach present in the technical room will be given the warning.

Aside from penalizing dissent, team officials may be booked for offenses including but not limited to:

Not respecting the boundaries of their teams’ technical space

Delaying their team’s resumption of play

Deliberately entering the opponent’s technical area

Dissent by word or deed by throwing/kicking liquor bottles or other objects

Gestures showing a clear lack of respect for the match official(s), e.g. sarcastic clapping

Entering the Referee’s Judging Area

Gestures excessively/persistently for a red or yellow card

Showing the TV signal excessively for a VAR review

Gesture or act in a provocative or inflammatory manner

Persistent unacceptable behavior (including repeated warnings)

Showing a lack of respect for the game

History of yellow cards

The players and team officials were warned and even sent off in 19th century football, but FIFA did not adopt the colour-coded yellow and red penalty card system until the 1970 FIFA World Cup.

British referee Ken Aston is credited with the idea of ​​bringing visual representation into play. He felt the need to communicate better when presiding over matches with players and teams from different linguistic backgrounds.

Ken Aston was in charge of the game between Chile and Italy at the 1962 World Cup. During the game, he sent Italy’s Giorgio Ferrini, but he couldn’t communicate precisely due to different languages. The player refused to leave the field of play and the local police had to intervene. The incident remained etched in Aston’s memory for a long time.

Ken Aston later headed FIFA’s refereeing committee during the 1966 World Cup and the language barrier hit him hard again.

In a match between Argentina and England, when Ken Aston and his team had to calm down Argentina captain Antonio Rattn after he was sent off, it led Aston to think about how to better communicate with all parties involved.

After returning home, Aston drove down Kensington High Street in England. When he stopped at a traffic light intersection, Aston realized that maps based on the red and yellow traffic lights would negate the language problem and clearly let players and team officials know that they had been warned or sent off.

Aston approached FIFA with his idea, who decided to try yellow and red cards at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. The idea proved to be a success and was gradually implemented around the world.

Yellow cards in FIFA World Cup records

The quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had the most yellow cards in one match at the 18 World Cup.

The number of yellow cards in a FIFA World Cup Final is 14. This was during the 2010 World Cup Final between Spain and the Netherlands in South Africa. Nine yellow cards were handed out to the Dutch players.

Argentina’s Javier Mascherano has collected the most yellow cards for a player in a World Cup with seven. The Brazilian Cafu follows with six.

Germany has accumulated the most yellow cards for a team in the World Cup with 122. Argentina follows with 112.