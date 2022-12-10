FINAL: MSU hockey grinds for thrilling 2-1 victory over No. 6 Michigan





New Head Coach Adam Nightingale earned one of his first signature victories at the newly renovated Munn Ice Arena on Friday night with a smashing 2-1 victory over Michigan. No. 12 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan hockey’s 339th meeting got off to an intense start with both teams battling for possession of the puck.

Both teams played to a crowd of 6,555 fans and had only two shots every seven minutes in the first period. Midway through the first inning, both teams each took four shots on target. The Spartans got a few chances at close range, including a shot from Tanner Kelly at 12:50, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Michigan drew first blood after 15 minutes of even skating thanks to a goal from forward TJ Hughes. Despite getting the first run, the Wolverines had seven shots to MSU’s nine. MSU got its first power play in two weeks after Michigan forward Dylan Duke made a trip to the box after a two-minute call for tripping. One minute later, junior forward Nico Miller slid into Michigan’s goal post, resulting in a fight between the rivals. Mller and Michigan defenseman Jacob Truscott were both called for rough play, but Mller was awarded an additional slashing penalty to nullify the Spartan power play. Fifth year defender Cole Krigier scored a low-handed goal, his fifth of the season, with less than three minutes remaining in the period to level the game at 1–1 before both teams went into the dressing room for the first half-time break. Both teams had about 4-on-4 action as Michigan licensee defenseman Michael Underwood and Mark Estapa were sent to the box for two minutes each, Underwood for a crosscheck and Estapa for slash. Michigan resident and freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy put MSU back on top 7:46 into the second period after skating around Michigan defensemen and goaltender Erik Portillo to place a shot into the bottom right corner of the net. Here’s Cole Krygier’s shorty in the first period. pic.twitter.com/kci4RbKYdQ — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) December 10, 2022 The Wolverines began to gain offensive momentum toward the end of the period, and the Spartans got a break as the clock struck zero for break two. The third period proved to be the biggest battle of the game on both sides of the ice. Shots were 7-7 with just over three minutes to play. Michigan withdrew Portillo at 5:22 PM as a last-ditch effort to tie the game. An extra skater was not enough for the Wolverines to put an extra point on the board and MSU held on to knock off No. 6 Michigan 2-1. Both teams head to the Yost Ice Arena tomorrow night as the Spartans try to beat the Wolverines. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Support student media!

