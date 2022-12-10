A four-way table tennis battle for three playoff tickets in the Audi League





On the ninth and therefore last day of the preliminary round in the Audi League, the top match between Hostert/Folschette and Linger is on the program. The aim of the weekend, however, is a four-way battle for fourth through sixth place, which entitles you to take part in the championship battle. In addition to last year’s finalists, Berburg was also able to buy his ticket in advance. So far, Berburg has only had to admit defeat to the top two in the rankings. In their own house, the four people around Michael Schwarz do not let Esch Abol, who sits at the bottom of the table, drive them crazy. In the battle for a place in the top six, DT Howald has the best card. If they beat the qualifiers against Union Luxembourg, Tomas Koldas and Co., they will qualify regardless of their opponents’ results. The same goes for the team from Reckingen. However, the men close to Thomas Keinath have a more difficult, though possible, task to perform during the appearance of a stranger in Dudelingen. After losing to Roodt and Oetringen/Waldbredimus last week, the Forge du Sud team failed to qualify for the championship group for the first time in over ten years. A battle between Roodt and Oetringen/Waldbredimus A battle for the play-offs takes place between the two contenders in Roodt, where the winner of the trophy will face Oetringen/Waldbredimus. A draw is enough for the team joining to qualify. However, the team of the hour is Roodt. After winning three times in a row, Syrdallers wants to have a say again in delivering the title this season. Visiting captain Daniel Wintersdorff doesn’t see his supporters as favourites: I think every team has two players who can win their two individual matches: Peter Musko and Jos Lavado for Roodt and Mickal Fernand and Evgheni Dadechin for us. Roodt has an advantage behind the two and they also play at home. It will definitely be a tough battle, predicts the national champion in preparation for the decisive match. Hostert/Folschette have been undefeated in the championship for a year and a half. The newly promoted Reckingen almost took the first point from the defending champion last Sunday. Compared to last year, the defending champion has once again strengthened itself through the efforts of number one Zoltan Fejer-Konnerth and has good expectations of being able to take the trophy again at the end of this season. With the signing of Jim Cloos, DT Linger has also made a good move. In the back row cross country, the national youth champion is well able to score points against Hostert/Folschette. At the first meeting between the two undefeated teams, spectators can expect top-class table tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sasatimes.com/a-four-way-table-tennis-battle-for-three-playoff-tickets-in-the-audi-league/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos