Men’s Hockey Blanks Union, 2-0





Princeton broke open a scoreless game through two periods, twice in the final 8:02 to withdraw for a 2-0 victory over Union at Hobey Baker Rink. O Noah! Big goal from de la Durantaye high blocker for a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/PhTOt3eXkZ Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 10, 2022 Adam Robbins and Noah de la Durantaye scored for the Tigers, Robbins scored the game-winner just past the middle of the third before de la Durantaye added an insurance score to the power play with 3:27 left. A cheeky one! Adam Robbins gets his own rebound and banks it in from behind the net to give us a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/acDCHwPNjD Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 10, 2022 Ethan Pearson made 22 saves for his fourth shutout of the season—tied for No. 2 all-time in a season by a Princeton goaltender and one away from the single-season mark. Pearson is growing up! 7 first period saves for Ethan Pearson including these few too late to send us to the break at 0-0. pic.twitter.com/daYBtsm6Fg Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 10, 2022 The first period ended without either team being able to light the lamp. Princeton held a small lead on shots on target, sending eleven towards Connor Murphy as the Dutch collected seven. Ethan Pearson . The Tigers had the better of the first half of the first period, but Union carried the final few minutes and forced Pearson to make three saves in the final sixty seconds to send the game scoreless to the first half. In the second period, Princeton defeated the Dutch 13-5 thanks to three power plays. Connor Murphy was on all three for Union and kept the game 0-0 for forty minutes. Moments after the Tigers successfully killed a penalty kick for too many men on the ice — including two great saves from Pearson — Princeton transitioned through a Nick Karabin stretch pass that deflected Tyler Rubins stay with it Nick Seitz that fellow New Yorker found Adam Robbins in the slot. Robbins saw his original shot disallowed and went wide, but he stayed with the game, collected his own rebound and fired a shot from behind the net at a Union defenseman to score his first goal of the season. Noah de la Durantaye doubled the lead with a high-blocker snipe midway through a power play. A gritty front fork along the half wall saw Liam Gorman kick a puck back to Nick Karabin who shoved a pass to a wide open de la Durantaye who bagged his third goal of the season. The Tigers return to action to conclude a four-game homestand on December 10, with RPI at 7 p.m. Read the full article

