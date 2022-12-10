Major Penn State Football’s recruiting target is back on the market





Penn State Football has just two weeks left until the early signing period for the 2023 class Penn State Football is looking to close out its 2023 recruiting class on a strong note, and there’s now a chance Kaveion Keys is part of that plan. The 4-star Virginia linebacker reopened his recruiting on Thursday after being committed to North Carolina since August. The Nittany Lions were a finalist for Keys on his first bet and likely came in second. Keys was a Victory Bell Rings recruit who was identified as a possible flip candidate in October thanks to a strong season from freshman defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and freshman freshman linebacker Abdul Carter. At the same time, the North Carolina defense struggled tremendously this season. While Penn State should feel good about the chances of getting back into the picture with Keys, other schools will come calling. A recruit of this caliber who reopens his deployment this late in the cycle will get everyone’s attention. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Keys is one of the top linebackers in the region for the 2023 class. Penn State already has commitments from arguably the other two top linebackers in the Mid-Atlantic in Ta’Mere Robinson and Tony Rojas. Landing Keys would give the Nittany Lions one of the best linebacker draws in the country. Keys hails from Richmond, VA, which seems like an important fact since Penn State crushed it in the state of Virginia in the 2023 cycle. The Nittany Lions currently have commitments from five of the top ten recruits in the state. Keys would be the sixth recruit from Virginia’s top ten to end up at Penn State. Penn State Football currently has the No. 13 recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports. The class has 19 members, 15 of which have 4 stars or higher. Keys would be the 16th blue-chip recruit in the class, giving the Nittany Lions an 80% blue-chip ratio for this class.

